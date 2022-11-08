Read full article on original website
American Legion Auxiliary Recognizes Member for 69 Years
The American Legion Auxiliary Orangeville Unit #39 recently recognized Joan Huntington for being a member for 69 years. Huntington joined the Auxiliary in 1953 following her marriage to LeRay Huntington and her move to Orangeville. She said her parents were very involved in the American Legion and Auxiliary and instilled the importance of the organization to her.
Emery Rodeo Team Presents Contribution to Castle Dale City
Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Giles called the Castle Dale City Council meeting to order on Thursday evening. Following the opening, Emery High school rodeo team officers Stace Gilbert and Kinlie Jensen presented the city with a $2,500 donation from the team. Councilman Joel Dorsch accepted the check with appreciation from the council.
Emery County Travel Bureau Discusses Events
The Emery County Travel Bureau met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. The meeting began with a report from Emery County Event Coordinator Amanda Leonard as she reported on county events. Leonard will be directly involved with planning and executing Millsite on Ice, Catfish on the Green, Green River...
Wellington Hosts Annual Halloween Carnival
On Friday, Oct. 28, Wellington Elementary’s PTA hosted the annual Halloween Carnival. Students and their families were invited to attend and enjoy the festivities, activities and food. Activities included face painting, a balloon artist, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, a ring toss, a cake walk, candy cornhole, a fortune teller, a rubber...
Veterans Eat Free at Balance Rock on Friday Thanks to iGOTPOOP.com
All veterans are being honored by iGOTPOOP.com on Veterans Day. The company is providing a free lunch at Balance Rock Eatery, located on Helper’s Main Street, for all veterans. “Thank you for your service,” the company shared. Veterans should just let their server know when ordering their meal.
Epicenter Says Goodbye to One of Its Own
Steph Crabtree originally joined Epicenter as a summer intern between semesters studying architecture at the University of Utah. She has been committed to the organization ever since. After completing her degree, she joined the team full time as a housing specialist and even became the deputy director shortly after Epicenter...
Green River City Council Applauds Flower Girls’ Efforts
During the Green River City Council meeting on Tuesday, citizen Joni Pace took time to honor Gayna Salinas and Christine Sheeter. These women were praised for their efforts of watering flowers around the city throughout the spring and summer. Shortly after convening, the city council broke out as the planning...
Cross Country State Champions Recognized by Carbon School Board
The Carbon School Board took the time during Wednesday’s meeting to recognize the Carbon High School (CHS) girls’ cross country team for being crowned 3A State Champions last month. The girls competed in state at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City in October and brought home...
NOTICE OF MEETING – Board of Canvassers
Notice is hereby given that Carbon County shall canvass the November General Election final returns during a public meeting, to be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditors office in the Carbon County Administration Building at 751 E. 100 N. Price, Utah 84501. s/Seth Marsing.
Fast Draw Outlaws in Green River
People gathered at the Green River Gun Range on Saturday for a milk jug shoot, horseshoes, a small vendor fair and Cowboy Action Shooting as part of Green River City’s annual Outlaw Days. Cowboy Action Shooting is a multi-faceted shooting sport in which contestants compete with firearms typical of...
NOTICE OF EMERY COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION AUDIT & CANVASS
Notice is hereby given that an audit of the voting equipment used in the General Election will take place on November 14, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office the Emery County Courthouse. The canvass of election will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 22, 2022 in the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT.
PUBLIC NOTICE – BOARD VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to several boards and committees which advise and assist in governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions affecting Emery County and learn about how local government works. Volunteer boards and committees play...
Unofficial 2022 Election Results Released
The unofficial results in the highly-anticipated 2022 election for Carbon and Emery counties have been released. In Carbon County, there were seven seats that were open for election, four of which ran unopposed. The unopposed candidates were Seth Marsing as the County Clerk/Auditor, Christian Bryner as County Attorney, Wayne Woodward in the Carbon School District (CSD) Board 4 Position and Nicole Hobbs in the CSD Board 5 Position.
Carbon and Emery Top Manti Meet
Both Carbon and Emery journeyed over the mountain on Wednesday to take on Manti and several surrounding schools. In the relays, the Lady Spartans started off strong by edging out Carbon for first in the 200 medley. Emery found its way to first again in the 200 free, once more beating out Carbon by just three seconds.
