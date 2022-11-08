Election: 3 of 5 Austin City Council races projected to go to runoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three of the five city council seats up for grabs this election are projected to go to a December runoff. This comes as nearly 30 people ran to represent Austinites on the dais.

So far Tuesday night, incumbent District 8 Austin City Council Member Paige Ellis has been projected to maintain her seat on council, securing just over 60% of the vote. Her fellow incumbent, Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison, has also been projected to win re-election of her seat.

Elsewhere in council races comes the high probability of December runoffs, as the top-performing candidate would need to secure more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. Districts 3, 5 and 9 races are expected to go to runoffs.

In District 3, José Velásquez leads with just over 36% of the vote, followed closely behind by candidate Daniela Silva with just over 34% of the votes. For the District 5 race, Stephanie Bazan leads with more than 29% of the vote, followed by Ryan Alter with more than 24% of votes cast.

District 9, the largest race in Austin with eight candidates, reports Zohaib Qadri leads with 29% of votes, followed by Linda Guerrero with 22% and Ben Leffler closely behind with just over 21%.

Austin City Council District 1

Four candidates appeared on Austin’s District 1 voter ballots: Misael D. Ramos, Clinton Rarey, Melonie House-Dixon and incumbent Natasha Harper-Madison.

Harper-Madison was projected as the winner of this district.

Austin City Council District 3

Six candidates were up for consideration to represent District 3 on the Austin City Council. José Velásquez, Daniela Silva, Gavino Fernandez, Jr., José Noé Elías, Yvonne Weldon and Esala Wueschner.

KXAN is projecting José Velásquez and Daniela Silva will head to runoff elections for this district.

Austin City Council District 5

There were six people running for District 5: Ryan Alter, Bill Welch, Ken Craig, Stephanie Bazan, Aaron Velazquez Webman and Brian Anderson II.

Heading to runoff elections will be Stephanie Bazan and Ryan Alter.

Austin City Council District 8

KXAN projects Paige Ellis wins Austin City Council District 8.

Four candidates, including one incumbent, threw their hats in the ring in Austin City Council’s District 8 race. The candidates were: Paige Ellis, Richard Smith, Antonio D. Ross and Kimberly P. Hawkins.

Austin City Council District 9

One of the most crowded races this November was District 9 , which covers large chunks of downtown Austin including the University of Texas at Austin. The candidates were: Zena Mitchell, Zohaib “Zo” Qadri, Greg Smith, Joah Spearman, Kym Olson, Ben Leffler, Linda Guerrero and Tom Wald.

KXAN projected Zohaib “Zo” Qadri and Linda Guerrero will advance to runoffs for this district.

