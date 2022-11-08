ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mastriano breaks silence on election results, uses social media to concede governor's race to Josh Shapiro

Failed Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano conceded to his Democratic challenger Josh Shapiro in a letter posted on social media Sunday evening. “The results of the 2020 mid-term elections are not what we hoped, prayed and fought so hard for, and yet there is so much for which I am grateful,” Mastriano wrote in a letter posted on Twitter. “We gave this race everything we had to give.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Neighbors in Braddock react to Fetterman's Senate win

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock are expressing hometown pride after former mayor John Fetterman secured a win in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. "It means we have a chance, and he's going to represent us," Jasmine Bailey said as she was dropping her child off at day care.
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Philly

Election Day results across Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022.Pennsylvania's Election Day was closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in the Pennsylvania Senate. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania. Mastriano is not conceding.Click here to view our election results live updates blog.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In Arizona, election fraud conspiracy theories rage on as the vote count continues

PHOENIX — Republican Kari Lake could still catch up to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona’s contentious race for governor. Election workers continue to tabulate ballots in several counties, including Maricopa, the state’s most populous and vote-rich. Officials have asked for patience, stressing in daily news conferences that the process is unfolding at a normal pace and in accordance with the law.
ARIZONA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport Council moves forward with financing for sewage treatment plant

Freeport officials will float a bond to pay for a $5.9 million financing shortfall for the new sewage treatment plant. Council approved a letter of engagement with Piper Sandler, a national bond underwriting firm, at this week’s council meeting. The action came after a presentation by Chris Shelby of...
FREEPORT, PA
wskg.org

2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following

U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
ITHACA, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889

On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy