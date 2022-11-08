Read full article on original website
Related
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 07, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index started the week with a bullish movement last week but ended it with a strong bearish movement. At the end of the week, the job data release show higher unemployment compared to expectations. It seems traders are weighing the possibility that the Fed will slow down on the interest rate hike.
Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) Posts Mixed Results
Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) stock rose 5.55% (As on November 10, 11:07:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Overall, the Company delivered on its strategic initiatives and balance sheet transformation with the completed sale of the Sports Betting business, which generated approximately $800 million in gross proceeds. The company has achieved net debt leverage ratio of 3.1x, squarely within the targeted net debt leverage ratio range of 2.5x to 3.5x, at September 30, 2022. The company has continued expansion in high-growth digital markets, with record revenue at SciPlay, and iGaming growing 19% on a constant currency revenue basis year-over-year. Net income from continuing operations was $20 million compared to $100 million in the prior year period. Net income decreased as prior year net income benefited from a $181 million income tax benefit as a result of the partial reversal of our valuation allowance on deferred taxes, which was partially offset by higher revenue and operating income as well as lower interest expense in the current period. Consolidated AEBITDA, was $235 million, an increase of 16% compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by growth in our Gaming business. Combined net cash (used in) provided by operating activities was $(351) million compared to $187 million in the prior year period, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. The current year cash flows were primarily impacted by $465 million in cash taxes paid related to divestiture of Lottery business, coupled with a $25 million SciPlay legal settlement payment during the quarter.
Crypto Exchange Binance Set to Acquire Non-Us Assets of Troubled FTX
Crypto exchange Binance has announced the acquisition of the non-US assets of Sam Bankman-Fried-owned crypto exchange FTX as the latter continues to have liquidity issues. Chief Executive Officer of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, tweeted that the crypto exchange has already signed a non-binding letter of intent with FTX on the acquisition. According to Zhao, the aim is to enable the firm to come out from liquidity issues. Binance will be carrying out a full due diligence review on the deal “in the coming days.”
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Posts Weak Results
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock plummets 12.49% (As on November 8, 11:00:26 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected result for the second quarter of FY 23. Recurrent consumer spending (which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in game purchases and in-game advertising) increased 95% and accounted for 79% of total GAAP net revenue. Digitally-delivered GAAP net revenue increased 69% to $1.3 billion, as compared to $779.1 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter, and accounted for 95% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue were NBA® 2K22 and NBA 2K23; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Empires & Puzzles; Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio; Toon Blast; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Words With Friends; Merge Dragons!; and Toy Blast.
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Forecasts Strong Q4 Revenue
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) stock rose 0.36% (As on November 8, 11:02:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected revenue and forecast a better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue due to renewal and expansion of U.S. government contracts and a growing commercial business. The data analytics software provider also said that out of the $1.3 billion worth of contracts closed in the third quarter, roughly $1 billion were from the U.S. government, with its total customer count growing 66%. The company has been diversifying into commercial business to reduce its dependence on uncertain government contracts, with its U.S. commercial business growing 53% in the quarter ended Sept. 30. However, a strong dollar and a high interest-rate environment have affected business in Europe. Its CEO Karp said some countries, particularly in Europe, have fallen behind the United States “in their willingness and ability to implement enterprise software systems that challenge existing habits and modes of operation. US revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $297 million. US commercial revenue grew 53% y/y and US government revenue grew 23% y/y. Adjusted income from operations of $81 million, representing a margin of 17%. Adjusted free cash flow (“AFCF”) of $37 million, representing an 8% margin.
Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) FCF Increases
Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) stock rose 20.23% (As on November 10, 11:05:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Customer retention remained over 95% during the third quarter. Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $163 million, representing a margin of 41%. The trailing 12-month free cash flow of nearly 500 million is up 53% from a year ago. From a channel perspective, CTV, by a wide margin, led th growth again during the quarter. Exiting Q3, video, which includes CTV, represented a low 40s percentage share of the business and continues to grow rapidly as a percentage of the mix. Mobile represented a high 30s percentage share of spend during the quarter as growth was, again, solid across both in-app and mobile video. Display represented a low teens percent of our business, and audio represented around 5%. Geographically, North America represented about 90% of spend, and international represented about 10% of spend in Q3. The automotive vertical is seeing a bit of a resurgence as a result of winning new business with large automotive manufacturers and the easing of supply chain issues the industry has seen over the better part of the last two and a half years. Hobbies and interest and education were both below the average. Adjusted net income was $129 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was 137 million for Q3 and free cash flow was 112 million. DSOs exit in the quarter were 92 days, up five days from a year ago. DPOs were 74 days, up one day from a year ago. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments ended the quarter at $1.3 billion. TTD have no debt on the balance sheet.
Atlassian Corp (NASDAQ:TEAM) issues disappointing outlook
Atlassian Corp (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock plunges 31.45% (As on November 4, 1:49:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Net loss narrowed to $13.7 million from $411.2 million one year ago, thanks to a mark-to-market accounting adjustment on strategic investments. Atlassian added 6,550 customers, resulting in a total of 249,173. Analysts polled by StreetAccount had expected 250,700. Operating income was $147.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $165.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was 18% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with 27% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Cash flow from operations was $92.4 million and free cash flow was $75.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Free cash flow margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 9%. Cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $1.5 billion.
Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) misses earnings expectations
Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) stock fell 5.15% (As on November 9, 12:11:09 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Third quarter cash from operating activities was $962 million, Non-GAAP Cash Flow was $948 million and capital investment totaled $511 million, resulting in $437 million of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow. Third quarter total production was 516 MBOE/d, including 179 thousand barrels per day (“Mbbls/d”) of oil and condensate, 87 Mbbls/d of other NGLs and 1,500 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of natural gas. Total Costs were $17.16 per barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”). Per unit costs were higher in the quarter due to higher electricity costs associated with higher-than-expected NYMEX natural gas prices and timing of activity related to discretionary workovers. Excluding the impact of risk management losses, third quarter average realized prices were $90.29 per barrel for oil and condensate (99% of WTI), $31.49 per barrel for other NGLs (C2-C4) and $6.60 per thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) for natural gas (80% of NYMEX) resulting in a total average realized price of $55.83 per BOE.
Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) still in loss
Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) stock fell 3% (As on November 4, 1:50:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Organic sales increased 16% in the same period with double-digit gains in all regions. Seed net sales grew 5% and organic sales increased 8% year over year, with notable gains in EMEA as well as North America soybeans, partially offset by the reduction of corn acres and canola volumes in North America. Price was up 7% globally, led by continued execution on the Company’s price for value strategy and recovery of higher input costs. Crop Protection net sales grew 22% and organic sales increased 26%, with broad-based gains across all regions. Volume gains were driven by continued penetration of new products, including Enlist and Arylex herbicides and Onmira fungicide. Price gains reflected strong execution across all regions in response to cost inflation.
Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) misses analysts’ expectations
Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stock plunges 12.10% (As on November 9, 12:06:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Disney has amassed a total of 235 million subscriptions across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services, a gain of 14.6 million from the previous quarter. Hulu reported 47.2 million subscribers, up 8% from a year ago, and ESPN+ logged 24.3 million, a gain of 42% from a year earlier, and Disney+ is up 39% from a year ago. Disney theme parks posted robust growth despite COVID-19 related travel restrictions in China, and Hurricane Ian forcing the temporary closure of Walt Disney World in Florida in September. Disney’s parks, experiences and products group reported revenue of $7.4 billion in the quarter, beating analysts’ forecasts. Operating income reached $1.5 billion, more than double a year ago. Disney’s net income from continuing operations rose 1% to $162 million. Linear Networks revenues for the quarter decreased 5% to $6.3 billion, and operating income increased 6% to $1.7 billion. Domestic Channels revenues for the quarter decreased 2% to $5.3 billion, and operating income increased 6% to $1.5 billion. International Channels revenues for the quarter decreased 18% to $1.1 billion and operating income decreased 18% to $0.1 billion.
Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) misses Wall Street’s expectations
Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) stock plunges 18.85% (As on November 9, 12:14:07 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected profit and revenue for the third quarter of FY 22. The Company reported strong customer demand for Lucid Air with reservations over 34,000, as of November 7, 2022, representing potential sales of over $3.2 billion. This reservation number does not include the up to 100,000 vehicles under the agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia. Lucid ended the quarter with approximately $3.85 billion cash, cash equivalents, and investments, which is expected to fund the Company at least into the fourth quarter of 2023. The company plans to open reservations for Project Gravity SUV in early 2023. The company has achieved the 2022 production target of 6,000-7,000 vehicles and is on track to achieve it. The company had record quarterly production of 2,282 vehicles, more than triple Q2, and deliveries of 1,398, which was more than double Q2.
Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW) Posts Inline Earnings Estimates
Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW) stock rose 13.70% (As on November 11, 11:17:28 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company meets the earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. Comparable stores sales increased 2.9% compared to a 21.3% increase in the third quarter of 2021. The Company added more than 19,000 Unlimited Wash Club® (“UWC”) Members in the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately 1.860 million UWC Members, which represented an 18.9% increase over the same time last year. UWC sales represented approximately 69% of total wash sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared to approximately 66% in the third quarter of 2021. The Company opened eight new greenfield locations and three acquired locations in the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total number of car wash locations operated to 420 on September 30, 2022, compared to 360 car wash locations on September 30, 2021, an increase of 16.7%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.9% to $66.1 million from $62.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
EUR/CHF Finds Trendline Resistance at 0.9895 After Rebound
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found strong trendline resistance at about 0.9895 after bounding off 0.9855. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has also completed an upward breakout above the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Topline Increases 56%
Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) stock rose 5.97% (As on November 8, 11:00:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company misses third-quarter profit estimates, hurt by damage from Hurricane Ian and cooling prices of crop nutrients. Prices of nutrients such as phosphates and potash have cooled from the near record highs they touched earlier this year as farmers cut back on fertilizer use to rein in costs. Mosaic, the world’s largest producer of finished phosphate products, saw a 4% drop in production and 10% drop in sales volumes of phosphates as its Tampa, Florida-based operations were damaged by Hurricane Ian as well as resulting rail and port closures. The adjusted earnings in its potash segment more than tripled to $871 million, but earnings in its phosphate segment were flat. Mosaic’s net income more than doubled to $841.7 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. Mosaic Fertilizantes operating earnings totaled $323 million and adjusted EBITDA totaled $343 million in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to operating earnings of $290 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $317 million from the prior year period. • Equity earnings from MWSPC, the joint venture in Saudi Arabia, totaled $72 million in the third quarter and $137 million year-to date, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) FCF improves
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) stock rose 1.89% (As on November 4, 1:51:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Capital expenditures for free cash flow purposes were $67 million during the third quarter of 2022. Cash flow used in operations was $(52) million, which included a one-time payment related to the litigation settlement with BGI, compared to $(272) million in the prior year period, which included transaction expenses related to the GRAIL acquisition on August 18, 2021. Free cash flow (cash flow used in operations less capital expenditures) was $(119) million for the quarter, compared to $(324) million in the prior year. At the close of the quarter, the company held $1,041 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $1,339 million as of January 2, 2022.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Debt Reduces
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) stock surges 10.8% (As on November 8, 10:48:03 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Inclusive of available borrowings under the line of credit, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as of September 30, 2022, the company had $3.8 billion of near-term available liquidity and no material senior unsecured note maturities until 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the company settled 9.1 million shares of common stock that were sold under the ATM program via forward sale agreements, resulting in $842 million of gross proceeds. Subsequent to quarter end, the company has reduced variable rate debt by $817 million, inclusive of borrowings under the line of credit as well as secured debt assumed and subsequently paid off post-quarter end. In the third quarter, the company has completed $1.1 billion of pro rata gross investments including $850 million in acquisitions and loan funding, as well as $203 million in development funding. Transactions during this period were funded, in part, through the issuance of OP Units. The company has opened four development projects for an aggregate pro rata investment amount of $79 million. Further, during the quarter the company has completed pro rata property dispositions and loan payoffs of $8 million.
Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Margin Contracts
Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) stock fell 7.90% (As on November 11, 11:18:40 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Flowers Foods ended the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $172.7 million and long-term debt of $891.5 million. Stockholders’ equity amounted to $1,434.8 million. Year to date, through the end of the third quarter of 2022, FLO’s cash flow from operating activities amounted to $291.5 million, while capital expenditures were $128.4 million. Flowers Foods paid out dividends worth $140.1 million during this period. Adjusted net income decreased 0.4% to $64.6 million. Further, the company is taking initiative to expand the revenue streams beyond the traditional bread aisle. The nationwide launch of Dave’s Killer Bread snack bars in 2023 is just the first step in this process.
Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) ARR Increases 60%
Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) stock rose 4.90% (As on November 11, 11:16:45 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 and lifted the sales guidance for the full year. ARR was up 60% to $868 million. GPV remains healthy, increasing 53% year over year in Q3. The company also continue to drive strong location growth, adding approximately 5,500 net new locations and ending the quarter with approximately 74,000 total locations, sustaining over 40% growth in total locations. The growth is broad-based with a healthy balance of existing restaurants switching over to Toast, existing customers expanding their footprint and new restaurants partnering with those.
GBP/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs After UK GDP Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to new 2-month highs of about 1.1840 following the latest round of UK data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
FXDailyReport.com
788
Followers
7K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0