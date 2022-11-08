Read full article on original website
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
trumbulltimes.com
Ned Lamont declares victory in CT governor race, Bob Stefanowski concedes
HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont was comfortably elected to a second term on Tuesday, surviving a test-of-faith for the state’s Democratic leadership following a devastating pandemic and with experts in both parties warning that an economic recession looms on the horizon. Neither of those issues appeared to weigh...
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
milfordmirror.com
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
trumbulltimes.com
Democrat Jim Himes wins reelection in CT's 4th Congressional District, Jayme Stevenson concedes
STAMFORD — Democrat Jim Himes has won an eighth term as the representative of Connecticut’s 4th District in Congress, prevailing over Republican Jayme Stevenson. Himes, 56, has represented the district, which stretches across southwest Connecticut, since defeating Republican Chris Shays in 2008. He won about 59 percent of the vote Tuesday, according to unofficial results posted to the Secretary of the State's website.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big
The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. This story was updated at 11:30am this morning. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
trumbulltimes.com
Colin McEnroe (opinion): The art of losing gracefully.
My hero of the 2022 Connecticut election cycle is George Logan. Logan, a Republican seeking to unseat 5th Congressional district incumbent Jahana Hayes, lost a nailbiter that spilled out of Tuesday night and made a big puddle that soaked the entirety of Wednesday. There were minor anomalies with the Secretary...
trumbulltimes.com
Lamont inching closer to all-time CT governor vote record
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Can Gov. Ned Lamont find 264 more votes, for the win?. Sure, he snagged a reelection victory with ease over Bob Stefanowski with 56 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Now he moves on the the champions round, gunning for the all-time record set by former Gov. M. Jodi Rell in 2006.
Lamont reelected as CT’s governor in lopsided rematch with Stefanowski
With 97% of precincts reporting, Gov. Ned Lamont had 56% of the vote to 43% for Republican Bob Stefanowski.
milfordmirror.com
Here are the 2022 Stamford-area midterm election results
Election results for Stamford-area races are starting to come in, and Stamford voters have several key state House and state Senate races on their ballots this midterm election. Additionally, statewide candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate are on Stamford voter's ballots to be decided. Issues like abortion, inflation and crime in the state were widely-discussed topics leading up to Election Day.
trumbulltimes.com
Push for city-owned grocery store stalls in Hartford
HARTFORD — A city council committee this week postponed a vote on a resolution that would have triggered a study on the possibility of opening a city-owned grocery store, further delaying a process that has played out for years with no significant traction. The Health and Human Services committee...
darientimes.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
trumbulltimes.com
20 deals to celebrate Veterans Day around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and businesses across Connecticut are honoring veterans and active military personnel by offering specials on food, haircuts and more. The day was founded to honor the end of World War I when Germany signed...
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole
Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
trumbulltimes.com
Three Connecticut counties show increase in residents on SNAP assistance since COVID
Almost three years since the COVD-19 pandemic began, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progam also known as food stamps) numbers in Fairfield, Hartford and Tolland counties have increased from their 2019 numbers. Households receiving food assistance have gone up in three Connecticut counties and are down in five counties, compared to...
fox5ny.com
Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results
CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
Did you think Connecticut election results came in slow? You’re not alone
(WTNH) – As the polls closed on Tuesday, voters anxiously awaited the results of the election. Some races weren’t called for hours, leading many to wonder if more can be done to speed up this process. Once the polls close, results normally aren’t available immediately. There are checks and balances in place to ensure each […]
Eyewitness News
Campaign 2022: Here are the latest election results
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The polls have closed across Connecticut. We’ll have the latest election results here.
