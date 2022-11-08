ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

trumbulltimes.com

Ned Lamont declares victory in CT governor race, Bob Stefanowski concedes

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont was comfortably elected to a second term on Tuesday, surviving a test-of-faith for the state’s Democratic leadership following a devastating pandemic and with experts in both parties warning that an economic recession looms on the horizon. Neither of those issues appeared to weigh...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Democrat Jim Himes wins reelection in CT's 4th Congressional District, Jayme Stevenson concedes

STAMFORD — Democrat Jim Himes has won an eighth term as the representative of Connecticut’s 4th District in Congress, prevailing over Republican Jayme Stevenson. Himes, 56, has represented the district, which stretches across southwest Connecticut, since defeating Republican Chris Shays in 2008. He won about 59 percent of the vote Tuesday, according to unofficial results posted to the Secretary of the State's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big

The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. This story was updated at 11:30am this morning. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Colin McEnroe (opinion): The art of losing gracefully.

My hero of the 2022 Connecticut election cycle is George Logan. Logan, a Republican seeking to unseat 5th Congressional district incumbent Jahana Hayes, lost a nailbiter that spilled out of Tuesday night and made a big puddle that soaked the entirety of Wednesday. There were minor anomalies with the Secretary...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Lamont inching closer to all-time CT governor vote record

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Can Gov. Ned Lamont find 264 more votes, for the win?. Sure, he snagged a reelection victory with ease over Bob Stefanowski with 56 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Now he moves on the the champions round, gunning for the all-time record set by former Gov. M. Jodi Rell in 2006.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Here are the 2022 Stamford-area midterm election results

Election results for Stamford-area races are starting to come in, and Stamford voters have several key state House and state Senate races on their ballots this midterm election. Additionally, statewide candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate are on Stamford voter's ballots to be decided. Issues like abortion, inflation and crime in the state were widely-discussed topics leading up to Election Day.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Push for city-owned grocery store stalls in Hartford

HARTFORD — A city council committee this week postponed a vote on a resolution that would have triggered a study on the possibility of opening a city-owned grocery store, further delaying a process that has played out for years with no significant traction. The Health and Human Services committee...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

20 deals to celebrate Veterans Day around Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and businesses across Connecticut are honoring veterans and active military personnel by offering specials on food, haircuts and more. The day was founded to honor the end of World War I when Germany signed...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole

Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox5ny.com

Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

