ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Crew defender Milos Degenek selected to Australia’s World Cup roster

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248aIz_0j2rOmQI00

(WCMH) — A Columbus Crew player will return to the field in two weeks time with his country for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Centerback Milos Degenek has been included in the 26-man roster for Australia and will play in his second World Cup for the Socceroos. The 28-year-old signed with the Columbus Crew last year and played in 28 games in his debut MLS season for the Black & Gold.

Sueing leads Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53

Degenek was born in Croatia in 1994 but represents Australia, becoming eligible for the national team as his family emigrated to Sydney in 2000.

With Degenek going to the World Cup, he will become the first Columbus Crew player since 2014 to go to the tournament while under contract with the club. Two Black & Gold players could go to Qatar with captain Jonathan Mensah likely to be included in Ghana’s roster. World Cup squads must be submitted by Nov. 14.

Columbus Crew players in FIFA World Cups:

1998 (5): Midfielder Thomas Dooley (USA), goalkeeper Juergen Sommer (USA), midfielder Brian Maisonneuve (USA), forward Brian McBride (USA), forward Andy Williams (Jamaica)

2002 (1): Forward Brian McBride (USA)

2014 (2): Defender Giancarlo Gonzalez (Costa Rica), defender Waylon Francis (Costa Rica)

2022 (1): Milos Degenek (Australia)

High school football regional semi brackets announced

Degenek and Australia will open its World Cup campaign on Nov. 22 against defending champions France in Al Wakrah. The Socceroos will then play Tunisia on Nov. 26 and conclude group play on Nov. 30 against Denmark. Australia has not advanced past the group stage of a World Cup since 2006.

The tournament begins on Nov. 20 when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. The United States is set to announce its squad on Wednesday in anticipation for its opener on Nov. 21 against Wales.

2022 World Cup groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IZRD_0j2rOmQI00 Qatar England https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYyT2_0j2rOmQI00 Argentina https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Gs6H_0j2rOmQI00 France
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1XZa_0j2rOmQI00 Ecuador https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXr5J_0j2rOmQI00 Iran https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pTIT_0j2rOmQI00 Saudi Arabia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eB69g_0j2rOmQI00 Australia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSENr_0j2rOmQI00 Netherlands https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUJwG_0j2rOmQI00 USA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rSTU_0j2rOmQI00 Mexico Denmark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c32RA_0j2rOmQI00 Senegal https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCaZq_0j2rOmQI00 Wales Poland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdBOA_0j2rOmQI00 Tunisia
Group E Group F Group G Group H
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtOwf_0j2rOmQI00 Spain https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpGZl_0j2rOmQI00 Belgium https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzHpC_0j2rOmQI00 Brazil https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2KXs_0j2rOmQI00 Portugal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223mvb_0j2rOmQI00 Costa Rica Canada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXZle_0j2rOmQI00 Serbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iaOC_0j2rOmQI00 Ghana
Germany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Knxzk_0j2rOmQI00 Morocco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leR2K_0j2rOmQI00 Switzerland Uruguay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlvVz_0j2rOmQI00 Japan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ag5hb_0j2rOmQI00 Croatia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTPP0_0j2rOmQI00 Cameroon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUHWm_0j2rOmQI00 South Korea
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

USMNT announces final roster for FIFA World Cup

(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found Wednesday on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police say the person was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The person […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find Ohio election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is providing real-time election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ohio, in which the governor’s and Washington D.C. seats are up for grabs. Voters began deciding on a multitude of local races when polls opened at 6:30 a.m. They will later close at 7:30 p.m., after which election […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in connection with The Doll House shooting

A previous story on the shooting at The Doll House can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection to a September strip club shooting spree in north Columbus, which left four people injured. Yaasir Baskerville was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting people […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found on I-71 in Columbus; road reopens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway. A person’s body was found on Interstate 71 near the Frank Road exit, according to the Columbus Division of Police’s radio room. Responding emergency crews pronounced them dead at 11:11 a.m. CPD has not released the identity of the person found dead […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found guilty of raping child in Marion County

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Chillicothe crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military has announced that it’s withdrawing from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, annexed by Moscow in September. The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, reported to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Wednesday...
NBC4 Columbus

Crew announce list of unprotected players for expansion draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Crew submitted their list of players eligible for selection in the 2022 Major League Soccer Expansion Draft. Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne Jr., who were not expected to return to Columbus in 2023, headline a list of 10 players left unprotected by the Crew. The MLS Expansion Draft will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found on I-71

Body found on I-71 Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway, which is also having an impact on traffic. “Women of color need to be in that space:” Local …. "Women of color need to be in that space:" Local group brings new talent into tech workforce.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by and large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night. The Ohio GOP was...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy