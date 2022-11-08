Read full article on original website
Emery Rodeo Team Presents Contribution to Castle Dale City
Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Giles called the Castle Dale City Council meeting to order on Thursday evening. Following the opening, Emery High school rodeo team officers Stace Gilbert and Kinlie Jensen presented the city with a $2,500 donation from the team. Councilman Joel Dorsch accepted the check with appreciation from the council.
Emery County Travel Bureau Discusses Events
The Emery County Travel Bureau met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. The meeting began with a report from Emery County Event Coordinator Amanda Leonard as she reported on county events. Leonard will be directly involved with planning and executing Millsite on Ice, Catfish on the Green, Green River...
Veterans Eat Free at Balance Rock on Friday Thanks to iGOTPOOP.com
All veterans are being honored by iGOTPOOP.com on Veterans Day. The company is providing a free lunch at Balance Rock Eatery, located on Helper’s Main Street, for all veterans. “Thank you for your service,” the company shared. Veterans should just let their server know when ordering their meal.
Elmo Town Makes Preparations for Winter
The first item on Thursday’s Elmo Town Council agenda was a request from the Emery County Planning and Zoning Board for a representative from each town to serve on the board. This item was tabled until could members could check their work schedules and see if they could attend the meetings, which are on the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in Castle Dale.
Helper Cheer Hosts Halloween Dance
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Helper Middle School cheer team hosted a school-wide Halloween dance for the student body. The dance was open to all students and they were encouraged to wear a Halloween costume. There was a photo area, concessions, and a lot of great popular and Halloween music.
Wellington Hosts Annual Halloween Carnival
On Friday, Oct. 28, Wellington Elementary’s PTA hosted the annual Halloween Carnival. Students and their families were invited to attend and enjoy the festivities, activities and food. Activities included face painting, a balloon artist, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, a ring toss, a cake walk, candy cornhole, a fortune teller, a rubber...
CLEVELAND TOWN PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a petition for annexation has been filed with Cleveland Town for the purpose of annexing a parcel of land belonging to Michelle & Dylan Priano hereinafter described as follows:. BOUNDARY DESCRIPTION:. Beginning at the East Quarter Corner of Section 13, Township 17 South, Range 9...
NOTICE OF MEETING – Board of Canvassers
Notice is hereby given that Carbon County shall canvass the November General Election final returns during a public meeting, to be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditors office in the Carbon County Administration Building at 751 E. 100 N. Price, Utah 84501. s/Seth Marsing.
PUBLIC NOTICE – BOARD VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to several boards and committees which advise and assist in governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions affecting Emery County and learn about how local government works. Volunteer boards and committees play...
“Art of Ukraine” Exhibition Coming to Helper
The Helper Project’s annual fundraising gala event for 2022, “Art of Ukraine 1950-1980,” will feature an exhibition of paintings from five renowned artists, including Victor Grigorievich Sevastianov, V. Karshner, Nina Pavlovna Volkov, Boris Alexandrovich Spornikov and Nikolai Iakovenko. The exhibition will run from Dec. 3, 2022 through April 7, 2023.
NOTICE OF EMERY COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION AUDIT & CANVASS
Notice is hereby given that an audit of the voting equipment used in the General Election will take place on November 14, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office the Emery County Courthouse. The canvass of election will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 22, 2022 in the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT.
Unofficial 2022 Election Results Released
The unofficial results in the highly-anticipated 2022 election for Carbon and Emery counties have been released. In Carbon County, there were seven seats that were open for election, four of which ran unopposed. The unopposed candidates were Seth Marsing as the County Clerk/Auditor, Christian Bryner as County Attorney, Wayne Woodward in the Carbon School District (CSD) Board 4 Position and Nicole Hobbs in the CSD Board 5 Position.
