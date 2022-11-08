ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos votes to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
KXAN
 5 days ago

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos voters decided to decriminalize marijuana possession within city limits.

KXAN projects Proposition A has passed, ending low-level marijuana enforcement.

Local advocacy group Mano Amiga collected enough petition signatures to get the issue to the San Marcos City Council.

“This is just the beginning of a movement to transform our legal system.”

Mano Amiga Spokesperson Sam Benavides

On August 16, city council decided to put it on the ballot and left it in the hands of the voters.

The measure decriminalizes possession of up to 4 ounces of marijuana inside of the city.

This only applies to San Marcos Police officers. In a previous statement sent to KXAN, Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said this wouldn’t apply to other city or county law enforcement agencies.

“Officers, deputies and troopers who encounter persons in possession of marijuana in the city limits may still enforce the state law.”

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau

Mau believes the “cite and divert” program is a better alternative. That’s where people have the chance to avoid an offense on their criminal record like a low-level marijuana possession.

