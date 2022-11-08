ELECTION 2022 | The 'unrealized potential’ of Latino voters in Colorado elections

Read full article on original website
Congresswoman-elect Yadira Caraveo talks priorities for Colorado’s new 8th District
On Colorado Point of View this Sunday, Democrat Yadira Caraveo sits down for her first one-on-one interview since her win in the 8th District.
coloradopolitics.com
Income tax cut a promising Colorado conservative win
Voters this week cut Colorado’s income tax. It was the one bright spot in an otherwise bleak election year for conservatives in the state. It was also the second consecutive election in which voters approved an income tax cut on the ballot. If the organization behind the tax cut has its way, the measure will go down in history as just one more step on a path to zero income tax.
KDVR.com
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Set Colorado’s bar high for hallucinogens
It was only fitting that the campaign behind a statewide ballot issue recklessly legalizing hallucinogenic drugs would itself be illusory. Not only did its shadowy backers refuse to show up at public forums to defend their proposal’s obvious dangers, but their entire, multimillion-dollar bid, funded by the national legalization lobby, was deceptive to begin with.
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado voters decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'
Colorado voters have approved a ballot measure to decriminalize hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms. Proposition 122 passed with 52.41% of the over 2.24 million votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Associated Press officially declared the measure's victory Friday afternoon.
coloradopolitics.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Asking the voters isn't always best
Colorado’s initiative process strikes again. It appears that voters, by a slim margin, have approved Proposition 122, which legalizes the use of psilocybin mushrooms. This should never have gone to the voters. As we said in our editorial prior to the election, we are not against the use of...
coloradopolitics.com
LATEST: Lauren Boebert maintains lead over Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd CD as vote count continues
Editor's note: Scroll to the bottom for an interactive map of the unofficial results for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert clung to a slim lead over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch on Thursday as counties in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District continued to count ballots. As of...
coloradopolitics.com
Winners, losers abound in aftermath of Colorado vote | ELECTION 2022
Candidates and ballot measures aren't the only winners and losers in an election. The decisive vote in Colorado on Nov. 8 yielded plenty of both varieties. As the dust settles from the state's 2022 general election, some obvious winners and losers have emerged. Here's a look at a few of them.
coloradopolitics.com
SLOAN | When will the GOP slide in Colorado cease?
Concerning the election that just passed, a few observations:. The “red wave," anticipated even by Democrats, did not come to pass, at least not to the magnitude expected. By any accounting, this election cycle offered everything needed for a broad and decisive Republican victory — a deeply unpopular Democratic president in Joe Biden, an incompetent administration, record high inflation, rising crime rates, broad uncertainty. All the recipe for another 2010-style “shellacking."
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | Following the money of the 2022 election
Colorado’s total election season expenditures reached $159.27 million as of Nov. 8 according to Secretary of State reports from candidates and various campaign committees. That amount covers candidates and ballot initiatives. It’s instructive to know who collected the money and who spent it. Coloradans should thank Wine in...
coloradosun.com
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
coloradopolitics.com
Steve Fenberg to return as state Senate president
The newly expanded Senate Democratic caucus will return President Steve Fenberg to the dais when the Colorado legislature returns to session in January. The 23-member caucus on Thursday nominated Fenberg to continue in the role the took up last session following the departure of former Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, for a position in the Biden administration. The nomination will next need to be confirmed by the full Senate when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado’s ballot returns climb to over 2.4 million
More than 2.4 million ballots have been returned in Colorado, narrowing the gap between voter turnout during the 2022 and 2018 midterm elections after weeks of underperformance. As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, 2,444,585 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. This number is expected to increase...
coloradopolitics.com
Julie McCluskie tapped to lead Colorado House
Democrats on Friday nominated Rep. Julie McCluskie to serve as the speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives during the state's 74th legislative session. A split House Democratic caucus chose McCluskie to replace outgoing Speaker Alec Garnett, whose last term in the House ends this year. The nomination will need to be confirmed by the full House when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9.
This is where Colorado's 11 ballot measures stand in the 2022 midterm election
Eleven ballot measures were proposed to voters across Colorado and included a range of changes for residents, and local businesses and schools.
Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
EDITORIAL: An even bluer Colorado — and a tax cut
A vote for lower taxes is pretty straightforward; you either want to hold onto more of your hard-earned money, or you don’t. Personalities and party loyalties don’t figure in. It’s not about your political philosophy so much as it is about your pocketbook vs. inflation. And Coloradans voted overwhelmingly for their pocketbooks on Tuesday, adopting Proposition 121 — lowering the the state’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40% — by 2 to 1.
coloradosun.com
Thousands of Colorado ballots are rejected every year. Here’s what happens when there’s a problem with yours.
Tens of thousands of ballots can be rejected in a given election year in Colorado because of signature discrepancies. Colorado is one of 24 states that has a process, known as ballot curing, that requires local election officials to notify a voter if there is a missing signature or a signature discrepancy on their ballot and gives voters an opportunity to fix it.
coloradopolitics.com
Brittany Pettersen defeats Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th CD | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Democrat Brittany Pettersen has defeated Republican Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The candidates were vying to represent the Jefferson County-based district, which has been represented since 2007 by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, the Arvada Democrat who announced in January that he isn't seeking another term.
