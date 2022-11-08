Read full article on original website
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park
Our community and neighborhood simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation, LIFE & LEGACY partnership celebrates first year
This November marks one year since the Jewish Federation of Cleveland partnered with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s LIFE & LEGACY program to benefit and sustain its agencies. LIFE & LEGACY is a four- to eight-year initiative funded and facilitated by the Federation which makes a 2:1 match of Harold...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebecca Merav Fishbach
Rebecca Merav Fishbach will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Park Synagogue. Rebecca is the daughter of Shelley and David Fishbach of Beachwood. She is the granddaughter of Larry Fishbach, Barbara Goldstein, and of blessed memory, Becky Fishbach, Mickey Goldstein and Judy Wasserman. Rebecca attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys soccer, cooking, baking, spending time with friends, and playing with her dog Mango. For her mitzvah project, she is assembling survival and hygiene kits for Bellefaire JCB’s Homeless and Missing Youth Program.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Bruce aims to carry on The Rabbi Sacks Legacy
When international religious leader, philosopher and author Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks died at age 72 on Nov. 7, 2020, Jewish and secular communities worldwide felt his loss. Beachwood resident Rabbi Jeremy Bruce was one of those people personally affected by his death, having first met Sacks when he was a teenager. Over the next two decades, the pair fostered a close friendship –with Bruce seeking out Sack’s guidance as his mentor and role model.
Cleveland Jewish News
Orthodox Union’s Bane lauds Cleveland’s Jewish community
As he visits Jewish communities across the country, Orthodox Union President Mark (Moishe) Bane made a stop in Cleveland over the Nov. 4 weekend to learn about the community and bring ideas to and from other communities. During his stay, he visited schools and synagogues, speaking at Green Road Synagogue...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lyla Elizabeth Levin
Lyla Elizabeth Levin will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 12, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Lyla is the daughter of Kimberly and Craig Levin of Chagrin Falls, and the sister of Parker and Hudson. She is the granddaughter of Sherrie Linden, Barbara and Michael Linden, and Lynn and Max Levin. Lyla attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys theatre, singing and piano. For her mitzvah project, she raised money for the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio and walked in the Buddy Walk in support of her aunt with Down Syndrome.
Cleveland Jewish News
Evan Sanford Novak
Evan Sanford Novak will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 12, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Evan is the son of Marci Novak and Nate Miracle of Pepper Pike, and Bryan Novak and Maria Schmidt of Chagrin Falls. He is the grandson of Bruce and Rita Langer of Beachwood, and Marc and Kathy Novak of Lyndhurst. For his mitzvah project, Evan is supporting NCJW/Cleveland Share What You Wear. His registry can be found at walmart.com/registry/ER/cb50ddee-c897-411b-9b6b-eb29e867909c.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shapiro, Judith
Judith L. Shapiro (nee Dubick), beloved sister of Denise (Jerry) Falcon, passed away Nov. 9, 2022. Devoted aunt of Justin (Karla) Falcon and Jamie (Melanie) Falcon; great-aunt of Gabriel, Julian, Lennon and Oliver Falcon. Cherished daughter of the late Gloria and Wilbert Dubick. Graveside services will be held at 9:30...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man
Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nathan and Noah Risman
Nathan and Noah Risman will become b’nei mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Nathan and Noah are the sons of Rob and Trish Risman of Moreland Hills. They are the grandsons of Karen and Tom Hale of Newbury, and Marian and Bill Risman of Shaker Heights (both deceased). Nathan and Noah attend Fairmount Temple religious school, tutored by Marci Friedman. Nathan enjoys soccer, piano and building computers. Noah enjoys golf, basketball and building RC cars. For their mitzvah project, Nathan and Noah have partnered with University Hospitals Pet Pals program, selling reusable grocery bags with pictures of UH Pet Pals facility dogs. All money raised will go directly to the Pet Pals program.
Cleveland Jewish News
Teklin, Herbert
Herbert Teklin, 90, of Broadview Heights, was born in Cleveland on May 30, 1932, and passed away on Nov. 9, 2022. He was a Korean Conflict Army veteran. During his working life Herbert was a teacher and then became a school guidance counselor. He believed in a healthy lifestyle; he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years
Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
Cleveland Jewish News
Two 14-year-olds injured in Shaker Heights drive-by shooting
Two 14-year-old girls from Shaker Heights were injured in drive-by shooting the evening of Nov. 9, according to Cmdr. John Cole at the Shaker Heights Police Department. Cole’s emailed statement to the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 10 said that police were dispatched to the 3000 block Colwyn Road to investigate a report of shots fired from a gray-colored Ford truck with tinted windows.
Cleveland Jewish News
Dunkin’ to open store in Old Brooklyn
Dunkin’ is planning to open a store in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. A Dunkin’ Go location, it will be at 4100 Pearl Road in the space formerly occupied by an ice cream shop called The Shack. Dunkin’ Go concepts are smaller than the traditional Dunkin’ stores, with this specific location slated to occupy 900 square feet. It will have walk-up and drive-thru service, but does not have a dining room, according to plans submitted to the city of Cleveland planning commission.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fairview Park man pleads guilty to ethnic intimidation, other charges
A Fairview Park man pleaded guilty to one count each of vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging regarding incidents in Fairview Park. Michael Freshwater, 31, was indicted July 29 with two counts of vandalism, three counts of ethnic intimidation and one count of criminal damaging after his July 1 arrest.
Cleveland Jewish News
Max Miller defeats Matthew Diemer for US 7th District seat
Max L. Miller has defeated Matthew Diemer to represent the newly created U.S. 7th District in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Miller defeated Democrat Matthew Diemer in a race that covers the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County, all of Medina and Wayne counties, and a small portion of Holmes County.
