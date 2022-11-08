Manor, Lago Vista opt to stick with CapMetro services

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The majority of voters in both Manor and Lago Vista decided to stick with CapMetro services.

Both cities added propositions to their November ballots on the initiative considering whether to remain with or leave the transit authority. In a statement posted to the transit authority’s Twitter Tuesday evening, CapMetro officials said the agency “looks forward to its continued partnership” with both cities.

CapMetro looks forward to its continued partnership with both the City of Manor and the City of Lago Vista and appreciates the voters in both cities for recognizing the essential need for public transit in a community. As the agency moves forward with serving both areas, CapMetro will also continue investing in those cities through our Build Central Texas program. In our FY2022 budget, CapMetro committed $10 million dollars to help invest in our small members cities and build more transit-supportive infrastructure, with $1,065,048 committed to Manor and $129,328 committed to Lago Vista. CapMetro is eager to continue serving residents within both cities, as we recognize how vital these partnerships are to connecting customers across the Central Texas region. CapMetro statement post-election results

Preliminary results released by Travis County at 7 p.m. Tuesday found the majority of early votes were in favor of remaining within the transit authority’s service scope. By Wednesday morning, 78% of Manor voters opted to stick with CapMetro, with more than 54% of Lago Vista voters also opting to stay within the service region.

Services will continue as currently offered. If voters had rejected the propositions, they would have seen service impacts within 24 hours of final election canvassing, which would have wrapped between three to 11 days post-election.

If either or both cities’ voters had opted to leave CapMetro, the Texas Transportation Code would have required the city to pay back net financial obligations to CapMetro after the service’s termination. As of March 31, Manor would have owed $9.8 million, while Lago Vista would have owed $6.4 million.

Since those estimates are from March, CapMetro would have had to reanalyze how much more each city would owe the transit authority due to the passage of time since those last calculations.

Services currently offered in each community include:

Manor services

Route 990 Manor/Elgin Express: This service is operated by Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS)

Manor Pickup: This is funded 75% by CapMetro and 25% by Travis County, while the service is operated by CARTS

Lago Vista services

Route 214 Northwest Feeder: This service is operated by CARTS and is under contract to CapMetro; 12 bus stops within Lago Vista along this route

Lago Vista Pickup: This is funded by CapMetro

If the majority of votes had opted to leave the transit authority, bus and rail services would have no longer stopped in Manor and Lago Vista within 24 hours of final election canvassing. CARTS would continue offering its services between Elgin and Austin, but would no longer be authorized to stop in Manor in that scenario.

For Lago Vista, the westernmost stop would be in Jonestown, with all 12 bus stops along Route 214 discontinued if voters chose to opt out.

Pickup services within the two cities would have stopped operating within 24 hours of final election canvassing if both had decided to leave the transit authority.

If voters opted out, the cities could elect to contract services with CapMetro for future use, but they would need to complete a transit development plan before being eligible. Officials said that could take several months to complete.

As for paratransit services via MetroAccess, CapMetro is required to continue providing these services to existing customers. Currently, Lago Vista has one customer receiving paratransit service three days a week. The city of Lago Vista would be required to cover the costs of the continued service, outside of fares collected.

Since the cities decided not to leave CapMetro, they would not be able to put another CapMetro exit proposition on a city ballot for five years.

