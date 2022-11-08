ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas election: Bucy projected to win re-election in House District 136 race

By Anastasia Balzer-Barrera
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ed6ao_0j2rOP4T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLCNv_0j2rOP4T00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Democrat John H. Bucy III is projected to win re-election for Texas House District 136. On Wednesday morning, he had garnered 61% of the vote with 86% reporting.

Republican Michelle Evans and Libertarian Burton Culley challenged Bucy in the heated race.

Bucy is known for being a progressive politician and a staunch Democrat. He is a supporter of Medicaid expansion, higher funding of public education, and women’s reproductive rights. Despite the chamber being controlled by the Republican party, Bucy said he fights for his liberal values while keeping the conversations going with both sides.

Evans’ campaign gained major traction through the endorsements of Republican-led organizations and individuals like the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, raising a total of $90,407.

Evans is a strong advocate for parental rights in education and is committed to improving some of the public safety issues in Williamson County, such as the rise in violent crime, chronic invisible homelessness and fentanyl overdoses , she said.

District 136 Texas House seat is on the November ballot — what you need to know

Culley, a U.S. Army veteran who said he is frustrated with both parties, hoped to phase out property taxes, legalize cannabis for industrial and medical uses and cut back on the involvement of government.

After the redrawing of the new political maps for the state’s congressional districts in 2021, District 136 represents more than 203,500 residents in parts of north Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park and the Brushy Creek area in Travis and Williamson counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
KXAN

Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
KXAN

First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House

The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday's election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy