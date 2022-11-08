Texas election: Bucy projected to win re-election in House District 136 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Democrat John H. Bucy III is projected to win re-election for Texas House District 136. On Wednesday morning, he had garnered 61% of the vote with 86% reporting.

Republican Michelle Evans and Libertarian Burton Culley challenged Bucy in the heated race.

Bucy is known for being a progressive politician and a staunch Democrat. He is a supporter of Medicaid expansion, higher funding of public education, and women’s reproductive rights. Despite the chamber being controlled by the Republican party, Bucy said he fights for his liberal values while keeping the conversations going with both sides.

Evans’ campaign gained major traction through the endorsements of Republican-led organizations and individuals like the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, raising a total of $90,407.

Evans is a strong advocate for parental rights in education and is committed to improving some of the public safety issues in Williamson County, such as the rise in violent crime, chronic invisible homelessness and fentanyl overdoses , she said.

Culley, a U.S. Army veteran who said he is frustrated with both parties, hoped to phase out property taxes, legalize cannabis for industrial and medical uses and cut back on the involvement of government.

After the redrawing of the new political maps for the state’s congressional districts in 2021, District 136 represents more than 203,500 residents in parts of north Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park and the Brushy Creek area in Travis and Williamson counties.

