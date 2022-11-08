ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WTAP

W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4

West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia voters reject Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s voters rejected Amendment 2 in Tuesday’s election. Governor Jim Justice (R) was a staunch opponent of the amendment and campaigned extensively across the Mountain State against it. West Virginia Election Results According to Justice, Amendment 2 proposes that 27% of West Virginia’s personal property taxes would be controlled by […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2 goes down in defeat

CHARLESTON — After more than 30 years of recommendations under Republican and Democratic administrations and weeks of heated rhetoric between Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers, West Virginia voters gave the Legislature the thumbs down for making changes to tangible personal property taxes. Amendment 2, giving the Legislature the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Tax reform after Amendment 2′s defeat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice contends a car tax rebate will be his top priority when the Legislature returns in January, yet it remains far from a guarantee. Justice reaffirmed his stance Tuesday night after voters resoundingly rejected Amendment Two. Every county except one, Berkeley, voted...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Amendment Two on personal property taxes is resoundingly defeated

Amendment Two, the hottest issue on West Virginia ballots, was defeated on Election Night. “It was an absolute, ill-fated idea,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who campaigned around the state against the amendment. The governor added, “We’ve heard the voice of the people.”. The MetroNews decision desk called...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

Alex Mooney wins and will represent West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rep. Alex Mooney (R) has defeated his opponent Democrat Barry Wendell in the race for a seat representing the West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Mooney was elected to serve West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District in November 2014;...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots. We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Kanawha State Forest wildfire in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry says they are working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and local fire departments to contain a fire in the Kanawha State Forest. The Division of Forestry says approximately 120 acres are currently burning and staff are working to manage the situation. Officials […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

