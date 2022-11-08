Read full article on original website
WTAP
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
wfxrtv.com
Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election...
WSAZ
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
GOP increases supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided...
WV voters reject all four amendments on ballot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
wvpublic.org
State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4
West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
West Virginia voters reject Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s voters rejected Amendment 2 in Tuesday’s election. Governor Jim Justice (R) was a staunch opponent of the amendment and campaigned extensively across the Mountain State against it. West Virginia Election Results According to Justice, Amendment 2 proposes that 27% of West Virginia’s personal property taxes would be controlled by […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2 goes down in defeat
CHARLESTON — After more than 30 years of recommendations under Republican and Democratic administrations and weeks of heated rhetoric between Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers, West Virginia voters gave the Legislature the thumbs down for making changes to tangible personal property taxes. Amendment 2, giving the Legislature the...
Competitive State House and State Senate races on West Virginia ballot
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the big picture issues people will be watching Tuesday night, is the West Virginia State Senate, where there are a half-dozen big races that are very competitive. Republican State Senate President Craig Blair said the other day, he believes the GOP could sweep all of these seats. The top […]
Gov. Justice propels voters into voting NO to Amendment 2 just before Election Day
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Election Day quickly approaching, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made his way to Ohio County to give his final thoughts on this ballot to voters. Justice says that he feels that this is the most important election in his entire governorship concerning his opposition to Amendment 2, which would give […]
WSAZ
Tax reform after Amendment 2′s defeat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice contends a car tax rebate will be his top priority when the Legislature returns in January, yet it remains far from a guarantee. Justice reaffirmed his stance Tuesday night after voters resoundingly rejected Amendment Two. Every county except one, Berkeley, voted...
Metro News
Amendment Two on personal property taxes is resoundingly defeated
Amendment Two, the hottest issue on West Virginia ballots, was defeated on Election Night. “It was an absolute, ill-fated idea,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who campaigned around the state against the amendment. The governor added, “We’ve heard the voice of the people.”. The MetroNews decision desk called...
WTRF
Alex Mooney wins and will represent West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rep. Alex Mooney (R) has defeated his opponent Democrat Barry Wendell in the race for a seat representing the West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Mooney was elected to serve West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District in November 2014;...
Both sides make final pitches on West Virginia’s Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –The ballot issue everyone is talking about in West Virginia is Amendment 2. If approved, it could lead to repeal of the unpopular car tax. People on both sides of Amendment 2 in West Virginia have their foot on the gas pedal to push the issue on this election eve. If the […]
WDTV
Amendment 2: West Virginia’s most controversial ballot item
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 2 is the most controversial item on the ballot this midterm election. 5′s Kaley Fedko spoke with Gov. Jim Justice, local politicians and other officials about Amendment 2. Watch the video above to learn more.
What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots. We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, […]
West Virginia early voting trends downwards for 2022 General Election
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Early voting has come to a close nationwide, and reports from the U.S. Elections Project show the number of early votes across the country has increased from the last midterm election in 2018, but West Virginia has seen the opposite. National statistics show the total of early voters rose from 39.1 […]
Expert says this Virginia race could predict national political trends
On election night, all eyes will be on Virginia as both parties fight for control of the U.S. House of representatives.
