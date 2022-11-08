ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IL

Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)

Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Carbondale City Clerk Releases April 2023 Consolidated Election Pre-filing Notice

CARBONDALE – Now that the mid-term elections are over, attention is turning to April’s consolidated election. In Carbondale, the City Clerk’s office on South Illinois Avenue will accept nominating petitions for one four-year Mayoral term and three four-year City Council member terms for the 2023 Consolidated Election set for on April 4 or the Primary Election held on February 28, if necessary. The dates and hours during which petitions will be accepted are as follows:
CARBONDALE, IL
Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started

Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Jefferson County elects new county clerk and retains sheriff

Jefferson County voters elected a new county clerk while keeping their current sheriff. In unofficial election returns, Democratic county clerk Connie Simmons was defeated by Republican challenger Joseph Davis 7,373 to 5,648. Republican Jeffrey Bullard Senior won the sheriff’s race over independent Rodney King 9,079 votes to 3,827. In...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois

Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.

ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
ALBION, IL
Job Fair Nov. 16 at SCC Extension Center in Metropolis

METROPOLIS – The Shawnee Community College Extension Center in Metropolis is joining forces with the Illinois Department of Employment Security to hold a job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Extension Center on Industrial Park Drive in Metropolis.
METROPOLIS, IL
Turrentine Arrested On White County Warrant

On Halloween, there were no tricks or treats for a Norris City man who was taken into custody on a White County Warrant. At around 1:30 p.m. Deputy Michael Brown along with Norris City Chief Dustin Dale a went to 302 S Johnson St in Norris City and met with 35 year old Braddon Turrentine, who they knew to be wanted on a Warrant for Aggravated Fleeing and Driving While License Revoked. Brown received notification that bond on the warrant was $50,000 of which 10% had to be paid. Turrentine was placed under arrest and taken into custody by Chief Dale. Turrentine was transported to the White County Jail without incident. A few hours later Turrentine paid $5,000 bond plus $20 in fees. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29th.
NORRIS CITY, IL
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Man Charged in 2021 Murder at Mt. Vernon Bar Heading to Trial Monday

MT. VERNON – A 31-year-old Woodlawn man is heading to trial Monday in Jefferson County Court for allegedly shooting another man to death at a Mt. Vernon bar in 2021. Jaquez Gardner is charged with three counts first-degree murder and being an Armed Habitual Criminal in connection with the shooting death of Jamarco Foulks while at the Corner Tavern at 19th and Perkins in Mt. Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
White County Sheriff’s Department Release’s Recent Reports

A lot of activity for the White County Sheriff’s Department over the last few days. On Tuesday, November 1st, at about 3 PM, Officer George Spencer spoke with Clarence Lucas of Carmi on the phone about someone on his Shawnee Oil Company lease, located on County Road 2400, northwest of Illinois Highway One.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Ferrell Hospital Increases Security for Patients, Visitors and Staff

ELDORADO – Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado recently announced that it now has 24-hour, 7 days per week onsite armed security coverage through a partnership with Blue Line Solutions. This went into effect Nov. 1. Although security and crime have not been an issue here at Ferrell Hospital, incidents of...
ELDORADO, IL
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 9th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia woman for criminal damage and criminal trespass to property as well as resisting arrest. Rebecca Osborne of South Poplar was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on formal charges by the State’s Attorney’s office.

