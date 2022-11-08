Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
wish989.com
Carbondale City Clerk Releases April 2023 Consolidated Election Pre-filing Notice
CARBONDALE – Now that the mid-term elections are over, attention is turning to April’s consolidated election. In Carbondale, the City Clerk’s office on South Illinois Avenue will accept nominating petitions for one four-year Mayoral term and three four-year City Council member terms for the 2023 Consolidated Election set for on April 4 or the Primary Election held on February 28, if necessary. The dates and hours during which petitions will be accepted are as follows:
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started
Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson County elects new county clerk and retains sheriff
Jefferson County voters elected a new county clerk while keeping their current sheriff. In unofficial election returns, Democratic county clerk Connie Simmons was defeated by Republican challenger Joseph Davis 7,373 to 5,648. Republican Jeffrey Bullard Senior won the sheriff’s race over independent Rodney King 9,079 votes to 3,827. In...
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
KFVS12
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
wish989.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of West Frankfort. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS. On or about November 21, 2022 the City...
wsiu.org
A western Kentucky man is dead following a crash in southern Illinois
A deer sighting led to a fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. The Illinois State Police reports 41-year-old David Vaughn from Fairfield was driving north on I-57 near milepost 52 when a deer ran onto the roadway. Vaughn served to avoid the deer and drifted...
wish989.com
Job Fair Nov. 16 at SCC Extension Center in Metropolis
METROPOLIS – The Shawnee Community College Extension Center in Metropolis is joining forces with the Illinois Department of Employment Security to hold a job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Extension Center on Industrial Park Drive in Metropolis.
wish989.com
Western Kentucky Man Killed in Early Tuesday Crash on NB I-57 in Williamson County
MARION – A 56-year-old Kevil, KY man was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound I-57 in Williamson County. According to Illinois State Police, around 5:10 a.m., 41-year-old David R. Vaughn of Fairfield was driving north on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran onto the roadway.
Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
The Clinton County State's Attorney's Office charged a Breese, Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation.
wrul.com
Turrentine Arrested On White County Warrant
On Halloween, there were no tricks or treats for a Norris City man who was taken into custody on a White County Warrant. At around 1:30 p.m. Deputy Michael Brown along with Norris City Chief Dustin Dale a went to 302 S Johnson St in Norris City and met with 35 year old Braddon Turrentine, who they knew to be wanted on a Warrant for Aggravated Fleeing and Driving While License Revoked. Brown received notification that bond on the warrant was $50,000 of which 10% had to be paid. Turrentine was placed under arrest and taken into custody by Chief Dale. Turrentine was transported to the White County Jail without incident. A few hours later Turrentine paid $5,000 bond plus $20 in fees. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29th.
kbsi23.com
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
wish989.com
Man Charged in 2021 Murder at Mt. Vernon Bar Heading to Trial Monday
MT. VERNON – A 31-year-old Woodlawn man is heading to trial Monday in Jefferson County Court for allegedly shooting another man to death at a Mt. Vernon bar in 2021. Jaquez Gardner is charged with three counts first-degree murder and being an Armed Habitual Criminal in connection with the shooting death of Jamarco Foulks while at the Corner Tavern at 19th and Perkins in Mt. Vernon.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Release’s Recent Reports
A lot of activity for the White County Sheriff’s Department over the last few days. On Tuesday, November 1st, at about 3 PM, Officer George Spencer spoke with Clarence Lucas of Carmi on the phone about someone on his Shawnee Oil Company lease, located on County Road 2400, northwest of Illinois Highway One.
wish989.com
Road Work to Close Portion of Dean Road in Williamson County Next Week
MARION – Dean Road in Williamson County will be closed between Williams Prairie Road and just west of Liberty School Road starting Monday and running through Friday due to a culvert replacement. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes while this work is completed.
wish989.com
Ferrell Hospital Increases Security for Patients, Visitors and Staff
ELDORADO – Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado recently announced that it now has 24-hour, 7 days per week onsite armed security coverage through a partnership with Blue Line Solutions. This went into effect Nov. 1. Although security and crime have not been an issue here at Ferrell Hospital, incidents of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia woman for criminal damage and criminal trespass to property as well as resisting arrest. Rebecca Osborne of South Poplar was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on formal charges by the State’s Attorney’s office.
