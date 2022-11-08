Read full article on original website
November starting off with plenty of moisture
With the latest storm starting to work its way out of the state, it's clear to see that November has gotten off to a very nice start in terms of moisture. From top to bottom, things are setting up to be a nice, and wet, November.
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
ksub590.com
Small Earth Quake Rattles Utah – Arizona Border
Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
890kdxu.com
3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind
3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
kslnewsradio.com
Sideswiping leads to rollover crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-15 near milepost 16 Sunday afternoon. The Utah Department of Safety says a Toyota Highlander and a Subaru Outback were traveling near one another when they sideswiped. This caused the Toyota to go into the median and roll several times.
ksub590.com
Iron County Selects Two New School Board Members
In unofficial results released Tuesday night, Iron County recorded a 45.42% voter turnout in the mid term election. Most of the county races fielded candidates running unopposed after winning the primary elections back in June. There were two local school board races that were competitive. In the local school board District 4 race, Stephanie Hill captured over 61% of the vote compared to Dale Brinkerhoff who had support of slightly more than 38% of the vote. In the local school board District 5 race, Tiffiney Christiansen received nearly 57% of the vote while Billy Davis only captured a little over 43% of the ballots. Because of population growth, the Iron County School District Board will increase to a 7 members. State Senator Evan Vickers had over 82% of the votes cast in Iron County and will return to the state legislature for another term. In the race for District 71 in the state house, Rex Shipp received over 76% of the votes cast and will represent the district for another term at the state legislature. In the race for the U.S. Senate, Iron County voters cast just under 75% of the vote to Senator Mike Lee and the race race for Utah District 2 to the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Representative Chris Stewart received over 79% of the vote. County officials are still tabulating mail in ballots, and these counts are subject to change. A date has not been announced for the results to be made official.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
ksl.com
Boat fire found under 'huge mushroom cloud' of smoke near Sand Hollow
ST. GEORGE — More than a dozen police and fire units responded to a boat fire reported off a dirt road near Sand Hollow Reservoir early Sunday morning. The fire's origin remains under investigation. Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Graham Hancock told St. George News the incident was reported...
ksl.com
The genius way Utahns are buying luxury vacation rentals
This story is sponsored by Ember. As the weather is beginning to cool, you're probably considering your next warm climate getaway to sunny Southern Utah. Many Utahns make frequent trips to the St. George area but are increasingly weary of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family down. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home here"? But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to yourself? Very few.
Mesquite Local News
From the Mayor: Mesquite population currently limits chance for new hospital, supermarket
As mayor of Mesquite, I often get asked what I can do to bring either another hospital to Mesquite, or additional medical services. Currently I am hearing a candidate for city council talking about how they will bring these services to Mesquite. I also hear how we need another supermarket, but that’s another issue I’ll address.
kslnewsradio.com
Canceling drag show will cost St. George taxpayers $600,000+
SALT LAKE CITY — Taxpayers in St. George will be paying the city manager more than $600,000 to leave his job and not sue the city for breach of contract after he approved a HBO drag-show performance in the Town Square during the summer. In early October, Mayor Michele...
Gephardt Daily
Two ejected, hospitalized after I-15 rollover near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital when they were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash Friday afternoon. “Troopers responded to a vehicle rollover on I-15 at mile marker 13 northbound,” according to a Utah Highway Patrol post on social media Friday evening.
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
