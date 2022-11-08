Read full article on original website
Emery Rodeo Team Presents Contribution to Castle Dale City
Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Giles called the Castle Dale City Council meeting to order on Thursday evening. Following the opening, Emery High school rodeo team officers Stace Gilbert and Kinlie Jensen presented the city with a $2,500 donation from the team. Councilman Joel Dorsch accepted the check with appreciation from the council.
Emery Town Council Reports on Its Stewardships
Emery Town Mayor Jack Funk welcomed all to the council meeting on Wednesday evening. To begin, councilwoman Lindsay Edwards reported that she contacted other cities about the IT requirements for the computers and other technical equipment of the town. She wanted to find this out before entering into a contract with any provider.
CLEVELAND TOWN PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a petition for annexation has been filed with Cleveland Town for the purpose of annexing a parcel of land belonging to Michelle & Dylan Priano hereinafter described as follows:. BOUNDARY DESCRIPTION:. Beginning at the East Quarter Corner of Section 13, Township 17 South, Range 9...
Elmo Town Makes Preparations for Winter
The first item on Thursday’s Elmo Town Council agenda was a request from the Emery County Planning and Zoning Board for a representative from each town to serve on the board. This item was tabled until could members could check their work schedules and see if they could attend the meetings, which are on the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in Castle Dale.
PUBLIC NOTICE – BOARD VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to several boards and committees which advise and assist in governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions affecting Emery County and learn about how local government works. Volunteer boards and committees play...
NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION
NOTICE is hereby given that the Carbon County Board of Commissioners has cancelled the regularly scheduled meeting on November 16, 2022. The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be held as scheduled on December 7, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.
Emery County Travel Bureau Discusses Events
The Emery County Travel Bureau met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. The meeting began with a report from Emery County Event Coordinator Amanda Leonard as she reported on county events. Leonard will be directly involved with planning and executing Millsite on Ice, Catfish on the Green, Green River...
NOTICE OF MEETING – Board of Canvassers
Notice is hereby given that Carbon County shall canvass the November General Election final returns during a public meeting, to be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditors office in the Carbon County Administration Building at 751 E. 100 N. Price, Utah 84501. s/Seth Marsing.
NOTICE OF EMERY COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION AUDIT & CANVASS
Notice is hereby given that an audit of the voting equipment used in the General Election will take place on November 14, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office the Emery County Courthouse. The canvass of election will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 22, 2022 in the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT.
Veterans Eat Free at Balance Rock on Friday Thanks to iGOTPOOP.com
All veterans are being honored by iGOTPOOP.com on Veterans Day. The company is providing a free lunch at Balance Rock Eatery, located on Helper’s Main Street, for all veterans. “Thank you for your service,” the company shared. Veterans should just let their server know when ordering their meal.
Going Through Carbon County Is A Way To Get To Moab, Utah
Carbon County Mountain(Image is author's) Moab, Utah, has become a tourist destination for people from around the United States and even the world. It is a beautiful, scenic area where red rocks abound. The spectacular views are breathtaking. Getting to Moab from the Salt Lake City area (where tourists may fly into if traveling by plane) may be a pleasant automobile ride which will go through Carbon County, Utah.
Cross Country State Champions Recognized by Carbon School Board
The Carbon School Board took the time during Wednesday’s meeting to recognize the Carbon High School (CHS) girls’ cross country team for being crowned 3A State Champions last month. The girls competed in state at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City in October and brought home...
Unofficial 2022 Election Results Released
The unofficial results in the highly-anticipated 2022 election for Carbon and Emery counties have been released. In Carbon County, there were seven seats that were open for election, four of which ran unopposed. The unopposed candidates were Seth Marsing as the County Clerk/Auditor, Christian Bryner as County Attorney, Wayne Woodward in the Carbon School District (CSD) Board 4 Position and Nicole Hobbs in the CSD Board 5 Position.
Security photos show missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake City
Surveillance photos appear to show two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for almost a week, but have yet to be located.
'Mistake' to back McMullin, County Democratic leader sees challenges ahead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The leader of the Democratic Party in Utah County—which is almost solidly red—signaled Wednesday in the wake of Independent Evan McMullin’s loss to Sen. Mike Lee, the job of electing Democrats is about to get even tougher. “Across the state, we’ve...
Breeze Airways announces new routes out of Provo
Breeze Airways has announced a new service to two more destinations from Provo: nonstop to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA and one-stop/no plane change to Orlando, FL.
Spanish Fork teens found safe nearly one week after going missing
A pair of Spanish Fork teenagers who were last seen nearly a week ago was found late Thursday night.
Wellington Hosts Annual Halloween Carnival
On Friday, Oct. 28, Wellington Elementary’s PTA hosted the annual Halloween Carnival. Students and their families were invited to attend and enjoy the festivities, activities and food. Activities included face painting, a balloon artist, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, a ring toss, a cake walk, candy cornhole, a fortune teller, a rubber...
Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’
PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens that have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13,...
