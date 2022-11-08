Read full article on original website
A Total Lunar Eclipse Called the ‘Beaver Blood Moon’ Will Light Up the Night Sky this Week
This week will see a spectacular lunar event with the “Beaver Blood Moon” lighting up the night sky with a total lunar eclipse to boot. On the morning of Wednesday, November 9, the moon will pass through the shadow of Earth creating a total lunar eclipse that will shine a bright red glow across the world. The entire western United States, including Northern California, will be able to see the full eclipse, weather permitting.
