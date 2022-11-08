Election: Voters approve $770 million Austin Community College bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters approved a $770 million bond for the Austin Community College District, according to KXAN projections. The bond is the largest in its history.

College leaders plan to use the bond — worth more than three-quarters of a billion dollars — to fund new construction, upgrade existing campuses and expand services offered to students. It would also allow ACC to create more training programs for in-demand jobs, like in health care and advanced manufacturing.

This is only the third bond election ever called by the college. The last one included $385 million in bonds and passed in 2014.

See the latest election results below after polls close at 7 p.m.

ACC board members said the college would be able to issue these latest bonds without raising its tax rate . However, since property values are expected to rise in the area, that would still mean an increase for taxpayers. The college’s own estimates show leaders believe someone with a home worth $500,000 would pay up to $5 per year over the first five years, maxing out at $25 per year for the remainder of the bond.

The biggest portion of the bond ($200 million) would pay for the construction of a new campus in southeast Travis County. According to the bond proposal’s projects website , this center would focus on advanced manufacturing and skilled trades, like welding, as well as building construction technology.

Additionally, ACC plans to funnel $100 million apiece to fund projects at a couple of its campuses. For instance, at the Hays location, that would help pay for a “significant expansion” in its health services program, particularly in professional nursing. Meanwhile, the college intends to expand its advanced manufacturing program and create space for a “new Entrepreneurship Institute and Cyber Security Program” at the Highland campus in north Austin.

