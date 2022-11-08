Blog: Texas midterm election 2022

This blog is no longer being updated. Check Your Local Election Headquarters for the latest 2022 election news.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans voted on a number of key statewide races Tuesday, including electing a governor and attorney general , as well as local propositions that in Central Texas range from affordable housing in Austin to marijuana in San Marcos .

Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott was elected to his third term , beating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the race.

Votes for some races are still being tallied. Check our election results page for updates.

In-depth on the governor’s race

Recent polling showed Abbott up between two and 13 percentage points, making voter turnout on Election Day crucial. In his previous races in 2014 and 2018, Abbott won by 20.4% and 13.3%, respectively.

A victory for Abbott solidifies his place as Texas’ second-longest-serving governor and also strengthens him for a potential presidential run, according to State of Texas host Josh Hinkle. However, Abbott indicated in his victory speech he intended to serve out his gubernatorial term before considering another office.

Analysis of Texas impact on Congressional balance of power

Election Day Live Blog

11:57 p.m.

KXAN projects Ruben Becerra wins Hays County Judge.

11:51 p.m.

KXAN projects Kelly Higgins wins Hays County District Attorney.

11:28 p.m.

The Associated Press projects Dan Patrick wins reelection for Lieutenant Governor, Ken Paxton wins reelection for Attorney General, Wayne Christian wins reelection for Railroad Commissioner, and Glenn Hegar wins reelection for Texas Comptroller.

11:10 p.m.

KXAN projects Candace Hunter wins Austin ISD District 1, Andrew Gonzales wins Austin ISD District 6, Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9.

KXAN projects Austin ISD Prop C passes. It allocates $47,434,000 to stadium improvements.

11:02 p.m.

KXAN projects Lago Vista Prop A passes, continuing CapMetro services for the area.

10:56 p.m.

KXAN projects Celia Israel, Kirk Watson advance to runoff for Austin Mayor.

KXAN projects Jose Velasquez, Daniela Silva to advance to runoff for Austin City Council District 3.

10:45 p.m.

KXAN projects Amber Feller wins Round Rock ISD Trustee Place 3, Alicia Markum wins Round Rock ISD Trustee Place 4, Amy Weir wins Round Rock ISD Trustee Place 5, Tiffanie Harrison wins Round Rock ISD Trustee Place 6, and Estevan “Chuy” Zarate wins Round Rock ISD Trustee Place 1.

10:30 p.m.

KXAN projects John Bucy III wins House District 136.

10:24 p.m.

KXAN projects Gregory Klaus wins Bastrop County Judge.

10:20 p.m.

Beto O’Rourke addresses poll watching crowd in his hometown of El Paso after failing to gain the governor’s seat.

10:09 p.m.

KXAN projects Michael McCaul wins reelection in U.S. House District 10.

10:04 p.m.

KXAN projects Austin Community College Prop A passes. The $770 million bond will allow ACC to build two new campuses and expand training programs.

10 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott addresses crowd in McAllen for first time after being reelected as Texas governor.

9:59 p.m.

KXAN projects Doug Weiss wins Pflugerville City Council District 1.

KXAN projects Manor Prop A passes, continuing CapMetro services in the area.

9:55 p.m.

KXAN projects Elgin Prop A passes, which eliminates enforcement of low level marijuana offenses in the City of Elgin.

9:51 p.m.

KXAN projects Austin City Council Districts 9, 3, and 5 will go to runoff. Candidates TBD.

AP projects Andrew Murr wins Texas State House District 50.

9:49 p.m.

The Associated Press projects that Lois Kolkhorst wins reelection in Texas State Senate District 18.

AP also projects Rebecca Bell-Metereau wins State Board of Education District 5.

9:46 p.m.

KXAN projects San Marcos Prop A passes. The measure decriminalizes marijuana.

9:27 p.m.

NBC news projects Greg Abbott wins Texas governor’s race.

9:24 p.m.

KXAN projects Charles Riley wins Blacno County Commissioner Precinct 4.

KXAN projects Dan Mueller wins Fayette County Judge.

8:32 p.m.

KXAN projects Cheryl Regmund wins Llano County Treasurer.

8:30 p.m.

KXAN projects Laurie Eiserloh wins 455th District Judge in Travis County.

8:17 p.m.

KXAN projects Paige Ellis wins Austin City Council District 8.

8:15 p.m.

KXAN projects Greg Casar wins Congress District 35.

8:12 p.m.

Incumbent Wayne Christian leads the race for Railroad Commissioner with nearly 52% of the vote. Luke Warford is behind him at 44%.

8 p.m.

KXAN projects Andy Brown reelected as Travis County Judge.

KXAN projects Randall Slagle wins Travis County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2.

KXAN projects Dyana Limon-Mercado wins Travis County Clerk.

7:54 p.m.

KXAN projects Kathryn Whitley Chu wins Austin ISD District 4.

KXAN projects Elvia Guadian wins Del Valle ISD District 9.

KXAN projects Fabian Martinez wins Manor ISD District 4.

7:47 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott narrowly pulls ahead of Beto O’Rourke in early projections of the governor’s race, polling at 51%.

7:40 p.m.

KXAN projects Georgetown Prop A passes. It’s a 0.25% sales tax for street maintenance.

7:33 p.m.

KXAN projects Austin ISD Props A & B pass.

Prop A provides $2.3B for facility upgrades & modernization, and Prop B provides $75.5M for technology upgrades and infrastructure.

7:25 p.m.

KXAN projections so far:

KXAN projects Lloyd Doggett wins Congress District 37

KXAN projects Sarah Eckhardt wins Senate District 14

KXAN projects Sheryl Cole wins House District 46

KXAN projects Donna Howard wins House District 49

KXAN projects Gina Hinojosa wins House District 49

KXAN projects James Talarico wins House District 50

KXAN projects Maria Luisa “Lulu” Flores wins House District 51

7:20 p.m.

KXAN projects Austin Prop A passes.

7:15 p.m.

Early polling numbers show Rep. Celia Israel leads the Austin mayor’s race with roughly 41% of votes so far, followed by former Mayor Kirk Watson.

7:05 p.m.

Early polling numbers show Beto O’Rourke leads Gov. Greg Abbott by a slim margin. O’Rourke is polling at roughly 52% and Abbott at 48%.

6:45 p.m.

Voting hours have been extended in Harris County after machine malfunctions were reported at several polls, according to NBC affiliate KPRC .

6:30 p.m.

More than 120,000 people have voted in-person in Travis County on Tuesday. That brings voter turnout to 50%. Polls are still open for another 30 minutes.

6 p.m.

There have been minimal issues at polling locations reported so far.

Lampasas County said one polling location lost electricity for a little while, but machines ran on battery power and voting was not interrupted. Roughly 2,500 votes have been cast so far.

Caldwell County had one issue at one site, where the DS200 machines weren’t working, so some people had to use a ballot box instead. Around 2,400 ballots were cast by 4 p.m.

Bell County had issues opening eight sites because the e-pollbooks were still on pre-Daylight Saving Time. They were reprogrammed, and Ball County got a court order extending voting time from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

There’s an an hour and a half left to vote, and so far, over 111,000 people have voted in Travis County , bringing turnout to 49.7%.

4:45 p.m.

With a little over two hours left to cast ballots, here’s voter turnout in Central Texas counties so far:

Travis County: ~100,000 ballots cast Tuesday, 48% turnout so far, including early votes

Williamson County: ~45,000 ballots cast Tuesday, 51% turnout so far, including early votes

Bastrop County: ~6,000 ballots cast Tuesday, 46% turnout so far, including early votes

Burnet County: ~4,800 ballots cast Tuesday, 52% turnout so far, including early votes

Fayette County: ~3,300 ballots cast Tuesday, 50% turnout so far, including early votes

Lee County: ~1,900 ballots cast Tuesday, 48% turnout so far, including early votes

Caldwell County: ~2,300 ballots cast Tuesday, 40% turnout so far, including early votes

Lampasas County: ~2,500 ballots cast Tuesday, 48% turnout so far, including early votes

4:30 p.m.

The Travis County Clerk tweeted that 100,000 voters have cast their ballots in Travis County, bringing the voter turnout to around 48% so far. More than 300,000 people voted early.

For context, in 2018, 114,278 people voted on Election Day. There are roughly 111,000 more registered Travis County voters in 2022 than there were in 2018.

4:10 p.m.

Williamson County hits 50% voter turnout for this election after roughly 43,000 votes have been cast in person so far on Tuesday.

3:30 p.m.

Bell County had to get a court order extending voting hours to 8 p.m. after opening was delayed at eight sites Tuesday morning due to issues with the e-pollbooks relating to the Daylight Saving time change over the weekend.

2:09 p.m.

The Travis County Clerk’s Office reported over 74,000 people voted in person so far on Tuesday.

12:34 p.m.

At noon, the Travis County Clerk’s Office said over 54,000 people voted in person so far on Tuesday.

12:32 p.m.

Wait times at Westoak Woods Baptist Church in south Austin averaged longer than 51 minutes, according to the Travis County Elections website .

Voters at Westoak Woods Baptist Church in south Austin on Nov. 8, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Andy Way) Voters at Westoak Woods Baptist Church in south Austin on Nov. 8, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

12:21 p.m.

Voters line up in Hays County on Tuesday. Check out wait times for voting sites in Hays County here .

Voting in Hays County on Nov. 8, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

Voting in Hays County on Nov. 8, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

Voting in Hays County on Nov. 8, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

Voting in Hays County on Nov. 8, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

Voting in Hays County on Nov. 8, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

12:10 p.m.

Voters at the Circle C Community Center in southwest Austin.

Voters line up outside the Circle C Community Center in southwest Austin on Nov. 8, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Andy Way) Voters line up outside the Circle C Community Center in southwest Austin on Nov. 8, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

10:11 a.m.

The Travis County Clerk’s Office on Twitter reported over 33,000 people have voted in person so far on Tuesday.

9:45 a.m.

Photos below show lines at the Belterra voting location in Hays County. The wait time listed online for this polling site is longer than 20 minutes.

Voters line up at the Belterra polling location in Hays County. This is along Highway 290. (KXAN Photo/Dalton Huey) Voters line up at the Belterra polling location in Hays County. This is along Highway 290. (KXAN Photo/Dalton Huey)

9:20 a.m.

At least eight polling sites in Bell County experienced delays Tuesday morning, according to our sister station in Waco, KWKT . Officials believe issues with machine check-ins were related to this weekend’s time change.

Officials in Bell County requested information from the Texas Secretary of State on extending voting times because of the delays, according to KWKT.

9:15 a.m.

Wait times for the majority of Travis County polling locations lie between zero and 20 minutes, though some in south Austin are showing wait times from 21 to 50 minutes, with a few even longer than that.

8:05 a.m.

Voter turnout in Williamson County on election day is just over 6,000 so far. Over 155,900 votes were cast during the early voting period in the county.

The overall voter turnout, including both election day and early voting so far, is nearly 40% in Williamson County.

Voters in Williamson County head to the polls for the 2022 midterm election (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine) The Cowan Creek Amenity Center polling location in Sun City in Williamson County (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

7:10 a.m.

Voters in Texas can add one more real-time source to their election night priorities — live streams of votes being counted.

Since 2021, the law in Texas requires any county with more than 100,000 residents to live stream the vote tabulation process . This means voters can watch live as the votes are counted in 42 counties across the state.

7:05 a.m.

Did you know KXAN does its own projections for local and state races? While the major news outlets tend to use a combination of exit polling and vote counts, KXAN leans entirely on the math.

“We use formulas,” said Christopher Adams, KXAN’s digital data reporter. “Essentially, we look at how many people have voted in total, and we compare that, as the results start coming in, to how many votes have been reported so far.”

7 a.m.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. Those still in line at 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

6:50 a.m.

KXAN’s Blake DeVine was in Williamson County Tuesday morning, checking in with elections operations there.

Williamson County spokeswoman Connie Odom said the county’s election office is “experienced and seasoned.”

Safety is a concern in this midterm election for polling sites across Texas . Odom said the county’s Office of Emergency Management and law enforcement are in touch with the state, so they can be alerted to any threats that may come up.

Additionally, Odom said poll workers are trained to handle certain situations to keep voters safe.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.