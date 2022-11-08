Election: Austin ISD voters approve $2.44 billion in bonds, choose new board members

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin voters saw a number of Austin ISD items on their ballot, including three bonds and board of trustee candidates.

Propositions A, B and C passed, with A and B garnering over 70% of the vote, and C collecting 58% of the vote.

Austin ISD propositions

The district will now spend $2.44 billion to improve aging facilities and add new modernized schools. AISD will also add new technology and new athletic facilities.

Voters saw three propositions on the ballot:

Proposition A: General Purpose ($2,316,025,000) PASSED

Proposition B: Technology ($75,541,000) PASSED

Proposition C: Stadiums ($47,434,000) PASSED

Aging facilities are costing the district millions of dollars in repairs, AISD said, adding money that could instead be going toward teachers and staff. New facilities could also attract more students and teachers to the district.

KXAN sat down with AISD’s chief of operations to find out more about the bond proposals in September and has the interview on our website.

School board candidates

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees is made up of seven single-member districts with two at-large positions. This year, districts 1, 4, 6, 7 and the trustee at-large for position 9 are open. District 7 only has one candidate running.

Elected Board members will be in charge of choosing the next superintendent, setting district policies and voting on a budget. They may call for a bond or tax rate election.

Here are the candidates running.

District 1

Candance Hunter won this district with 64% of the vote against Roxanne Evans.

District 4

Kathryn Whitley Chu won this election with 70% of the vote against Clint Small.

District 6

Andrew Gonzales beat out incumbent Geronmino Rodriguez Jr. by garnering 66% of the vote.

District 7

David Kauffman

At-Large Position 9

Incumbent Arati Singh won this position with 67% of the vote against Heather Toolin.

