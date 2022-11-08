ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas election: Caroline Harris projected to win Texas House District 52 race

By Anastasia Balzer-Barrera
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vacant seat in the Texas House District 52 created a favorable race for Texas Republicans.

Republican candidate Caroline Harris is projected to win the seat, beating out Democrat Luis Echegaray . Harris garnered nearly 56% of the vote as of Wednesday morning with 92% reporting.

The district, which covers parts of Leander, South Georgetown, Taylor, Hutto and the surrounding areas in Williamson County, has been represented by James Talerico, D-Texas, since 2018. But Talerico’s decision to run for re-election in newly drawn District 50 opened the door for the two candidates.

Harris is a conservative Republican who has gained significant attention through the support of high-profile Republican-led organizations and individuals such as Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC and Representative Dade Phelan from District 21.

District 52 Texas House seat is on the November ballot — what you need to know

Compared to Harris, who raised over $1.2 million for her campaign, Luis Echegaray has been endorsed with a total of $34,615. The U.S Army veteran sets his focus on the improvement of VA benefits and the advancement of mental health care services, specifically for veterans and children.

Republicans were favored to win the district this November.

Related
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House

The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday's election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
TEXAS STATE
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
