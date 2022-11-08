Texas election: Caroline Harris projected to win Texas House District 52 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vacant seat in the Texas House District 52 created a favorable race for Texas Republicans.

Republican candidate Caroline Harris is projected to win the seat, beating out Democrat Luis Echegaray . Harris garnered nearly 56% of the vote as of Wednesday morning with 92% reporting.

The district, which covers parts of Leander, South Georgetown, Taylor, Hutto and the surrounding areas in Williamson County, has been represented by James Talerico, D-Texas, since 2018. But Talerico’s decision to run for re-election in newly drawn District 50 opened the door for the two candidates.

Harris is a conservative Republican who has gained significant attention through the support of high-profile Republican-led organizations and individuals such as Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC and Representative Dade Phelan from District 21.

Compared to Harris, who raised over $1.2 million for her campaign, Luis Echegaray has been endorsed with a total of $34,615. The U.S Army veteran sets his focus on the improvement of VA benefits and the advancement of mental health care services, specifically for veterans and children.

Republicans were favored to win the district this November.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.