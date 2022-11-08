ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Central Florida coast urged to make full hurricane preparations ahead of Nicole’s impact

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K06xd_0j2rNcYp00

Video: Central Florida coast urged to make full hurricane preparations ahead of Nicole’s impact People in Central Florida are being urged to prepare now for Tropical Storm Nicole. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — People in Central Florida are being urged to prepare now for Subtropical Storm Nicole.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The biggest concern will be damage from a possible Category 1 hurricane on Florida’s east coast.

Nicole is expected to strengthen Tuesday into a tropical storm.

Landfall for the storm could occur late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning near or south of Brevard County.

Parts of Volusia County are still recovering from storm damage from Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian damaged sea walls and it’s unclear if they will hold up against the pounding waves and strong storm surge expected from Nicole.

The beaches took a beating during Ian in late September.

Daytona Beach Shores leaders expressed concerns during an emergency meeting Monday night.

Private crews have been out, replenishing sand and strengthening sea walls.

Volusia County said it has two shelters on standby to open if needed.

See more in the video above.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Videos show brutal winds, rains as Nicole lashes Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Multiple homestotally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood. BELOW: Multiple homes destroyed by Tropical Storm Nicole in Wilbur-by-the-Sea BELOW: Videos show coastline damage in Daytona Beach Shores. BELOW: First light gives a look at a structure heavily damaged by Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
120K+
Followers
136K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy