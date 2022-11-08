Read full article on original website
Carbon and Emery Top Manti Meet
Both Carbon and Emery journeyed over the mountain on Wednesday to take on Manti and several surrounding schools. In the relays, the Lady Spartans started off strong by edging out Carbon for first in the 200 medley. Emery found its way to first again in the 200 free, once more beating out Carbon by just three seconds.
Cross Country State Champions Recognized by Carbon School Board
The Carbon School Board took the time during Wednesday’s meeting to recognize the Carbon High School (CHS) girls’ cross country team for being crowned 3A State Champions last month. The girls competed in state at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City in October and brought home...
Helper Cheer Hosts Halloween Dance
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Helper Middle School cheer team hosted a school-wide Halloween dance for the student body. The dance was open to all students and they were encouraged to wear a Halloween costume. There was a photo area, concessions, and a lot of great popular and Halloween music.
Emery Rodeo Team Presents Contribution to Castle Dale City
Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Giles called the Castle Dale City Council meeting to order on Thursday evening. Following the opening, Emery High school rodeo team officers Stace Gilbert and Kinlie Jensen presented the city with a $2,500 donation from the team. Councilman Joel Dorsch accepted the check with appreciation from the council.
Banquet to Honor Carbon County Nurses
RNs, LPNs and CNAs will be honored at the inaugural Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Nurses Banquet on Wedesnday, Dec. 7. This free event is open to all Carbon County nurses as well as one guest. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce has been giving back to those whose serve...
NOTICE OF MEETING – Board of Canvassers
Notice is hereby given that Carbon County shall canvass the November General Election final returns during a public meeting, to be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditors office in the Carbon County Administration Building at 751 E. 100 N. Price, Utah 84501. s/Seth Marsing.
CLEVELAND TOWN PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a petition for annexation has been filed with Cleveland Town for the purpose of annexing a parcel of land belonging to Michelle & Dylan Priano hereinafter described as follows:. BOUNDARY DESCRIPTION:. Beginning at the East Quarter Corner of Section 13, Township 17 South, Range 9...
NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION
NOTICE is hereby given that the Carbon County Board of Commissioners has cancelled the regularly scheduled meeting on November 16, 2022. The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be held as scheduled on December 7, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.
Wellington Hosts Annual Halloween Carnival
On Friday, Oct. 28, Wellington Elementary’s PTA hosted the annual Halloween Carnival. Students and their families were invited to attend and enjoy the festivities, activities and food. Activities included face painting, a balloon artist, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, a ring toss, a cake walk, candy cornhole, a fortune teller, a rubber...
Unofficial 2022 Election Results Released
The unofficial results in the highly-anticipated 2022 election for Carbon and Emery counties have been released. In Carbon County, there were seven seats that were open for election, four of which ran unopposed. The unopposed candidates were Seth Marsing as the County Clerk/Auditor, Christian Bryner as County Attorney, Wayne Woodward in the Carbon School District (CSD) Board 4 Position and Nicole Hobbs in the CSD Board 5 Position.
NOTICE OF EMERY COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION AUDIT & CANVASS
Notice is hereby given that an audit of the voting equipment used in the General Election will take place on November 14, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office the Emery County Courthouse. The canvass of election will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 22, 2022 in the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT.
PUBLIC NOTICE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, on November 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM. Eastern Utah Self Storage, 351 East 600 South Price, Utah will be dispossessing of items contained in the following storage units. 301 – Tracey Parker, Misc House Hold, Beds. 254 – Madeline Salazar, Trailer, Motorcycle, Misc Other Items.
American Legion Auxiliary Recognizes Member for 69 Years
The American Legion Auxiliary Orangeville Unit #39 recently recognized Joan Huntington for being a member for 69 years. Huntington joined the Auxiliary in 1953 following her marriage to LeRay Huntington and her move to Orangeville. She said her parents were very involved in the American Legion and Auxiliary and instilled the importance of the organization to her.
Emery Town Council Reports on Its Stewardships
Emery Town Mayor Jack Funk welcomed all to the council meeting on Wednesday evening. To begin, councilwoman Lindsay Edwards reported that she contacted other cities about the IT requirements for the computers and other technical equipment of the town. She wanted to find this out before entering into a contract with any provider.
