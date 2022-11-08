Read full article on original website
Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close
The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue
Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections.“It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”The current House Speaker told CNN that GOP leaders feared the Trump-aligned wing of the Republican base so much that they even feared distancing themselves from the conspiracies and mockery that right-wing figures trafficked in after the attack.Over the weekend the Democrats kept hold of the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured...
SFGate
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican...
SFGate
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in...
SFGate
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
SFGate
Nancy Pelosi says she plans to stay in Congress, but won't comment on leadership role
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to say Sunday if she will run again for the powerful leadership position but said, "I don't have any plans to step away from Congress." Pelosi, a California Democrat who has served as speaker since 2019, following a previous term from 2007 to 2011, said she is "not making any comments until this election is finished" regarding the speakership.
SFGate
2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remained unresolved Friday heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a thin lead over Democrat Jamie...
SFGate
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect...
SFGate
Democrats Clinch Nevada, the Senate, and a Chance to Be Free From Joe Manchin
It’s official: Democrats have clinched control of the U.S. Senate. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the Democrats’ most vulnerable incumbents, has fended off a challenge from conservative nepobaby Adam Laxalt and guaranteed her party at least 50 seats in the Senate. With the tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, the chamber is now certain to remain in Democratic hands. But a runoff election in Georgia could still expand the Democrats’ majority if Sen. Raphael Warnock triumphs over Herschel Walker.
SFGate
Congresswoman ahead of developer in seesaw LA mayor's race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass established a fragile lead Friday over developer Rick Caruso in their back-and-forth contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, with many ballots uncounted and the outcome not expected until at least next week. Returns released by the Los Angeles...
SFGate
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
SFGate
Las Vegas newspaper grieves politics reporter, dead at 64
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gary Martin, the Washington bureau chief for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has died. The newspaper confirmed Martin was found dead Thursday afternoon in his room at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He was 64. Las Vegas police say it appears Martin died of...
