‘C’ stands for ‘Christian,’ TCU. So why let Frogs fans fly a ‘Give ‘em hell’ banner?

Sure, call me a prude

Congratulations to the TCU Horned Frogs football team for a tremendous turnaround season. While I watched a recent game on TV, though, I saw a large banner near the end zone that does not reflect the university’s class or the word “Christian” in its name. The redneck phrase “Give ‘em hell” doesn’t imply good sportsmanship or respect for an opponent.

A message encouraging the team to play its best and dominate the opponent could have been stated without using that classless epithet. TCU fans, you can do better. Go Frogs, from a prude fan.

- K.P. Cox, Fort Worth

Look at the real history

We’ve all heard inflation is the worst it’s been in 40 years. President Joe Biden says if Republicans take over, inflation will be worse than it is now. He’s right. After all, wasn’t Republican Ronald Reagan president 40 years ago?

- Jay Fuller, Richland Hills

Beto sings Ann Richards’ song

Texas’ last Democratic governor was Ann Richards. She was feisty, sharp-tongued and loved by Hollywood and national Democrats. She was more interested in being a cross between Dorothy Parker and Erma Bombeck than a governor, though holding office gave her a chance to hang with Hollywood and Washington elites.

Similarities between Richards and Beto O’Rourke are striking. Loved by Hollywood and Washington. Love the national limelight. See public office as good publicity. Richards was sharper, and at least her lies were to benefit all voters, not just extremists.

- Randy Weeks, Roanoke

What Abbott’s platform lacks

The Star-Telegram Editorial Board thinks Greg Abbott is the best choice for governor because he’s good for business. What about what’s good for the people of Texas? Democrats believe:

▪ You can’t be tough on crime and soft on gun safety. Abbott has signed seven laws easing gun restrictions.

▪ Children should be able to attend school without fear.

▪ All Texans deserve health care. Under Abbott, Texas has the nation’s highest number of uninsured residents.

▪ Government does not belong in the bedrooms of its citizens.

▪ Our electric grid should not fail us. Every Texas Republican in Congress voted against the national infrastructure bill . It passed because of the Democratic majority.

- Martha Dowling, Fort Worth

One good way Texas can secede

Once again, we’ve had a change of the clocks that will bring increased traffic accidents and decreased productivity for no good reason. We don’t have to wait for the rest of the country, though: Texas can refuse to change back to daylight saving time in the spring.

If elected officials can’t manage this, then they have no right to call themselves “public servants.”

- Deborah Danzeiser, Arlington

Coulda, woulda, but shoulda

Another typical example of bias by a columnist was in Jim Geraghty’s column in Tuesday’s Star-Telegram. (7A, “How a recession will louse up 2023 for both political parties”) He wrote that if Republicans win control of the House, the GOP will use raising the national debt limit as leverage to force spending cuts, “which could include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.”

It could or could not lead to cuts to anything, but liberals trot out this one to scare people. How about something original like, “It could lead to cuts in wasteful spending”? But that would be too popular.

- William Brown, Arlington