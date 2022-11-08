ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Two People Under Arrest In Child Death Investigation

The Manitowoc Police Department has announced that two adults have been arrested in connection with the recent death of a young child. Captain Peter McGinty said in a news release that an investigation of the October 6th death of the 3-year-old resulted in the apprehension of the child’s biological mother and an adult male living in the household.
MANITOWOC, WI
One Arrested Following Police Chase in Sheboygan

One person was arrested in Sheboygan yesterday following a chase with Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police reports, deputies with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull a motorcycle over around Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street at around 6:30 Thursday evening. The driver sped off and drove...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Green Bay Police Asking for Help with September Shooting Investigation

The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a shooting back in September. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Chicago Street on September 23rd, and the department has released photos of a vehicle believed to be involved. The vehicle is...
GREEN BAY, WI
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
MANITOWOC, WI
Police Respond To Incident At Manitowoc Public Library

Manitowoc Police responded to an incident at The Manitowoc Public Library shortly before three this afternoon. Seehafer News was told that officers entered the library to apprehend an individual. One witness said law enforcement officials entered the library with long weapons drawn and tactical shields. All patrons and employees were...
MANITOWOC, WI
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
OCONTO, WI
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
20-Year-Old Green Bay Man Dies in Manitowoc County Crash

A 20-year-old Green Bayman is dead following a crash in rural Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was traveling south on Highway W at around 4:30 Tuesday morning near Milwaukee Street in the Township of Rockland. A 54-year-old Kiel man was driving north on...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
GREEN BAY, WI
Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc man to stand trial for allegedly killing a goose with his truck

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man accused of intentionally “drifting” in a church parking lot – killing a goose – pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Keegan Yindra, 18, waived a preliminary hearing on three counts, including a felony charge of mistreatment of animals causing death. No trial date was set. A scheduling conference is scheduled for Jan. 25, court records show.
MANITOWOC, WI
One In Custody After Chase On Sheboygan’s South Side

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WHBL) – One person is in custody after a chase involving a motorcycle on Sheboygan’s south side early Thursday morning. Lt. Larry Perronne says deputies tried to perform a traffic stop at Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street around 6:30am when the motorcycle driver took off, driving through several yards in their attempt to get away. The pursuit was terminated, but deputies were able to gather enough information to locate the person and make an arrest.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

