Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ at Oshkosh residence after woman finds stranger in her home
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh police are currently investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ that happened early Friday morning when an unknown man entered a woman’s home. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Covington Drive around 5:30 a.m. on November...
Two People Under Arrest In Child Death Investigation
The Manitowoc Police Department has announced that two adults have been arrested in connection with the recent death of a young child. Captain Peter McGinty said in a news release that an investigation of the October 6th death of the 3-year-old resulted in the apprehension of the child’s biological mother and an adult male living in the household.
One Arrested Following Police Chase in Sheboygan
One person was arrested in Sheboygan yesterday following a chase with Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police reports, deputies with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull a motorcycle over around Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street at around 6:30 Thursday evening. The driver sped off and drove...
Police Release Identity of Victim who Drove Into Manitowoc River Last Friday Night
Manitowoc Police have identified the name of the individual who drove off the 10th Street bridge into the Manitowoc River last Friday night as 32-year-old Eric E. Finnila of Green Bay. Authorities say that Finnila’s car was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Maritime Drive and North...
Green Bay Police Asking for Help with September Shooting Investigation
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a shooting back in September. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Chicago Street on September 23rd, and the department has released photos of a vehicle believed to be involved. The vehicle is...
Police Respond To Incident At Manitowoc Public Library
Manitowoc Police responded to an incident at The Manitowoc Public Library shortly before three this afternoon. Seehafer News was told that officers entered the library to apprehend an individual. One witness said law enforcement officials entered the library with long weapons drawn and tactical shields. All patrons and employees were...
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
15 Year Old Suspect In Fatal Hit & Run Has Hearing Postponed
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash does not have an attorney yet, so a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s...
20-Year-Old Green Bay Man Dies in Manitowoc County Crash
A 20-year-old Green Bayman is dead following a crash in rural Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was traveling south on Highway W at around 4:30 Tuesday morning near Milwaukee Street in the Township of Rockland. A 54-year-old Kiel man was driving north on...
Catalytic Converter Thefts Still an Issue in Green Bay, Police Pushing to Fix It
Catalytic converter thefts continue to be an issue in Green Bay, but the Green Bay Police Department is working on putting a stop to it. They have teamed up with Crime Stoppers to double the reward for those who supply information leading to an arrest. The money for that reward...
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
Oconto Police Offer Reward in Missing Person Case
The Oconto Police Department is asking for help in a missing person case. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen Halloween night getting into a vehicle with an unknown male subject at a gas station near the Brookside Cemetery. His phone was found, and a search party began looking for Wenzel,...
Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
UPDATE: WIS 57 back open after authorities clear crash in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County. According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time. There still is...
Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man
A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
Manitowoc man to stand trial for allegedly killing a goose with his truck
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man accused of intentionally “drifting” in a church parking lot – killing a goose – pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Keegan Yindra, 18, waived a preliminary hearing on three counts, including a felony charge of mistreatment of animals causing death. No trial date was set. A scheduling conference is scheduled for Jan. 25, court records show.
One In Custody After Chase On Sheboygan’s South Side
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WHBL) – One person is in custody after a chase involving a motorcycle on Sheboygan’s south side early Thursday morning. Lt. Larry Perronne says deputies tried to perform a traffic stop at Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street around 6:30am when the motorcycle driver took off, driving through several yards in their attempt to get away. The pursuit was terminated, but deputies were able to gather enough information to locate the person and make an arrest.
