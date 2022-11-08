ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
NBC New York

What Is Incumbent? What Does GOP Stand For? And Other Election Terms Explained

It's Election Day 2022, and for those who don't follow politics closely, a lot of terms are being thrown around without much explanation. These are some of the terms you might hear, and what they mean. What Is 'Incumbent'?. This one is easy - an incumbent, in politics, is the...
NBC New York

Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC New York

Could Student Loan Forgiveness Still Happen This Year? It's Possible

The Biden administration remains unable to start processing the tens of millions of student loan forgiveness applications it's received. Here's where the relief stands, and what might happen next. When President Joe Biden announced over the summer a sweeping plan to forgive student debt, millions of Americans celebrated the fact...
IOWA STATE
WDTN

Federal student loan debt relief now on hold

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Department of Justice has appealed a ruling involving student loan forgiveness to a federal court of appeals. President Biden has been working to provide financial relief for students with debt. The president’s plan was providing billions of dollars in loan forgiveness. On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas blocked the […]
DAYTON, OH

