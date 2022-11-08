ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for leek, spinach and skin-on mash

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBWIC_0j2rN5iD00
Mash with attitude: leek, spinach and skin-on mash.

Put a large pan of water on to boil and place over it a steamer basket or colander. Thoroughly scrub, but don’t peel, 1.2kg of potatoes, cut into large pieces and put them in the steamer basket, covering them with a lid. Cook for about 25 minutes or until tender to the point of a skewer – it should slide in effortlessly.

While the potatoes cook, trim 2 medium-sized leeks, discarding the roots and the very darkest of the green leaves (the paler green leaves are good here), then cut the leeks into rings about 1cm thick and wash them, very thoroughly, in cold water. Wash 200g of spinach leaves.

Place a medium-sized saucepan over a moderate heat, add the still-wet spinach and cover tightly with a lid. Cook for 2 minutes, then lift the lid and turn the spinach over, cover and cook for a further minute or two until the leaves have relaxed. Remove the spinach and set aside.

Return the pan to the heat, add 75g of butter and let it melt. Add the leeks, cover them with a lid and leave them to cook for about 20 minutes until soft. Keep the heat at a moderate level and stir them regularly, so they do not brown. When they are ready, briefly return the spinach to the pan.

Lift the steamer basket or colander to one side, empty the water from the pan, then tip the potatoes into the empty pan. Using a fork or masher, crush them to a rough mash, then season. Tip in the cooked leeks and spinach together with any butter from the pan.

Crush 6 juniper berries in a pestle and mortar or spice mill, fry them briefly in 30g of butter, season with black pepper, then pile the potatoes into bowls and pour over the juniper butter.

You can prevent the leeks from browning by laying a piece of greaseproof paper over them, then covering with a lid to steam rather than fry.

Leeks hold fine grit and soil between their layers. Washing them in a deep bowl of cold water is far better than in a colander under running water.

This recipe is a base to which you can add other good things: crispy fried nuggets of pancetta or roughly torn rashers of grilled bacon; pieces of smoked mackerel or hot-smoked salmon. You could also use the mash as a stuffing.

Follow Nigel on Instagram @NigelSlater

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for movie night snacks

Is there anything better than movie night? Feet up, film chosen, food on tray. Ordering something in is often the way to go on such occasions, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Cooking a dish or two for a sofa session takes some planning, true, but a takeout is not the only way to spend a night in. Here are some of my movie-night favourites, dialled right up.
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
Epicurious

Buttered Green Beans

This fantastically simple side dish comes from Gourmet's 1973 Thanksgiving menu. The quick stovetop preparation of boiling, shocking, and then coating the green beans in warm butter and parsley will save oven space while your turkey and stuffing are working their magic. This dish will go beautifully with just about any casseroles and Thanksgiving sides you decide to serve.
Allrecipes.com

Skillet Zucchini and Squash

Heat butter and olive oil together in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion once butter is bubbly; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and cook for 1 minute. Stir in yellow squash and zucchini slices. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 3 minutes.
Mashed

3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe

If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
iheart.com

Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
The Guardian

Unseen Kristallnacht photos published 84 years after Nazi pogrom

Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938’s Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial, the organisation said on Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer...
The Guardian

After a meeting that went on for hours, I was finally told what it was all about. I was being interviewed for a job at MI5

A good story to tell is a precious thing. I wish you could give them to kids for Christmas, because a good story lasts longer than anything you can wrap up and put under a tree. A really good story will last a lifetime, whether you like it or not. I have such a story. It tends to come up when I am being interviewed to promote a TV programme I’ve made or, as has been the case recently, a book. Whoever is preparing for the interview casts around for something to ask, about anything – in their view – more interesting than the book. I imagine the production office conversation about my prospective appearance goes something like: “What, 10 minutes with him? How am I supposed to make that interesting?” It is at this point that someone, with the help of a search engine, will find a passing reference to the following story.
The Guardian

The Guardian

499K+
Followers
114K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy