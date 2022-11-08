Live updates: The polls are open in PA. Here’s what’s happening in Centre County & what to know

The polls are now open for Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm election and those who haven’t already voted by mail have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballot.

If you’re not sure where to vote in person, enter your address here . The Centre County Elections site has maps and directions for all polling places. Voters must be in line by 8 p.m. to vote.

If you voted by mail or absentee ballot, you can check the status of your ballot here . If you still have a vote-by-mail ballot to return, you must do so by 8 p.m. by bringing it to the county’s elections office at the Willowbank Building, 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte. Ballot drop boxes closed Monday morning.

What’s happening at the polls?

Reporter Keely Doll is headed to polling places this morning, starting off with the College South precinct at about 8:30 a.m. There, most voters she’s spoken with have told her that women’s reproductive rights are the most important topic.

At the voting place at the HUB on Penn State’s campus at about 10 a.m., student-run booths for both Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are outside the entrance.

“People have consistently said is really the most important elections of our lifetime. I think it’s absolutely going to determine kind of the direction democracy in America takes from here on out,” Penn State junior Tori Kovalchick said.

At the State College East 3 precinct at 11 a.m., Bellefonte Area High School students are volunteering as poll workers. Noah Aberegg, a senior at BAHS, said the voting process was more involved than he previously imagined. “I realized how much you have to sign and how much is at stake,” he said.

At noon, 221 people voted so far in Centre Hall, which election workers said is typical for the area.

‘My duty to vote.’ Centre County residents head to the polls for PA midterm election

Candidates cast their votes, visit polling places

What’s on the ballot?

This election will determine Pennsylvania’s next governor and lieutenant governor, along with the U.S. Senator who will replace Sen. Pat Toomey. In Centre County, there’s also a choice for congressional representative, as U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Howard, and Democrat Michael Molesevich face off in the 15th Congressional District .

There are also six candidates seeking election to three different Pennsylvania State House districts that include Centre County. Sample ballots can be found here by precinct.

Where will mail-in and absentee ballots be processed?

As of Monday, Centre County sent out 17,750 mail-in or absentee ballots, and 13,309 had been returned .

The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center will again be used as the Vote-by-Mail Processing Room for the pre-canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s election. The Centre County Board of Elections will begin the processing/pre-canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Starting then, three C-NET cameras will livestream from the room. There will be two videos: one with a split screen of the room and one with a wide shot of the room .

Who can you contact with complaints?

Election complaints can be made to the judge of elections at your polling place before you leave, according to the Department of State’s website. If the issue is not resolved, report them to the county elections office by using the online complaint from, pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/ReportElectionComplaints.aspx . If there is a more immediate need, call the voter hotline at 877-VOTESPA (877-868-3772).

Where to find election results

Check back with CentreDaily.com for updates after the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, or visit centrecountyvotes.com/precinctresults . All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.

It’s important to know that it’s likely that we may not have results — official or unofficial — in some races for a few days.

Check back for updates throughout the day. To share information with us about your polling place or voting experience, email cdtnewstips@centredaily.com.