Dan Christensen with DC Law Honors Our Veterans

Today is Veterans Day, where we celebrate the service members who have served honorably, making sacrifices at home and away in the US military to keep our country safe. Dan Christensen, of DC Law, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about being a veteran, what he learned from his service as a Judge Advocate General, and how that translates into the work his team does at the law firm.
No. 12 Texas honors slain Houston Christian star Darius Lee

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The No. 12 Texas Longhorns honored slain Houston Christian star Darius Lee before the teams played Thursday night, a tribute planned by the players. Lee was killed last June in a shooting in his hometown of New York City. Eight others were wounded during the Father’s Day gathering.
