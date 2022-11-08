Today is Veterans Day, where we celebrate the service members who have served honorably, making sacrifices at home and away in the US military to keep our country safe. Dan Christensen, of DC Law, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about being a veteran, what he learned from his service as a Judge Advocate General, and how that translates into the work his team does at the law firm.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO