BBC
Death crash driver says road was 'very dangerous'
A tourist has claimed he found himself driving on a "very dangerous" road in the dark before a crash that led to the deaths of five people. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Man arrested after 17-year-old girl's flat fall death
A man has been arrested after a 17-year-old girl died following a fall from a flat window in Leicester. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Lee Street at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman falling from a block of flats. East Midlands Ambulance...
BBC
'Horrifying' freezer dumped in Darlington was full of dead pigeons
A chest freezer stuffed full of dead wood pigeons has been found dumped in a residential street. Darlington Borough Council workers made the grim find when they were called to the rear of Roseberry Street and Greenbank Road on Wednesday. It is thought the birds, which numbered more than a...
BBC
Appeal to identify woman fatally struck by car 47 years ago
A woman who was killed when she was struck by a car 47 years ago has still not been identified, a charity said. Locate International has appealed for information about the woman, who was struck by one or more vehicles on the A1 near Baldock, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of 18 February 1975.
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
Chihuahua found dumped in carrier next to bins
A new home is being sought for a small dog found abandoned in a carrier next to bins at a Leicester supermarket. The RSPCA said the "terrified" female Chihuahua was discovered by road sweepers at a Tesco store in Beaumont Leys on 26 October. The dog - who...
BBC
Eileen Dean care home killing: No risk assessment done on attacker
No formal risk assessment was done on a man who beat a fellow care home resident to death, a review has found. Alexander Rawson attacked 93-year-old Eileen Dean with a metal walking stick at a care home in south-east London. Mrs Dean suffered catastrophic injuries to her head and body...
BBC
Royal Navy warship rescues five people on sinking yacht
A Royal Navy destroyer rescued five sailors on a yacht which began to sink in the English Channel. The craft, travelling from Beaulieu in Hampshire to France, issued a Mayday call at 21:00 GMT on Thursday. HMS Diamond launched an inflatable boat in rough seas to rescue four badly seasick...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
BBC
Missing dog: Jack Russell jumps out of car window on Severn bridge
A dog owner is appealing for help to find her missing Jack Russell who managed to open a car window and jump out in queuing motorway traffic. Louise Boss did not immediately realise Mouser had got free while on the Prince of Wales Bridge over the River Severn between Wales and England.
BBC
Spencer Beynon inquest: Tasering dying veteran reasonable - jury
A police officer's use of a taser on a dying military veteran was reasonable, an inquest jury has concluded. Ex-soldier Spencer Beynon died on 14 June, 2016, near his home in Maes y Bwlch, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. The former Army platoon sergeant, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had injured his...
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC
Kyra King: Parents appear in court over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky dog have appeared in court. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday...
BBC
CCTV images released in Bristol nightclub rape inquiry
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman in a nightclub. The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Lakota Club in St Pauls, Bristol, in the early hours of 1 June. She was approached by an...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive faces further rape allegation
A man who denies being US fugitive Nicholas Rossi is facing further allegations of rape and sexual assault. Authorities in Utah are seeking the extradition of the 35-year-old man, who was arrested in a Scottish hospital last year. They allege he is Mr Rossi, who has been accused of raping...
BBC
Kate Winslet covers mum's £17,000 energy bill
Kate Winslet has donated £17,000 to a mother facing a sky-high energy bill to operate her daughter's life support. Carolynne Hunter was warned by Clackmannanshire Council that her bill could hit the high sum next year. Her daughter Freya, 12, has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen...
BBC
Man sentenced for shopping basket upskirting at Bournemouth Co-op
A man who placed a phone in a shopping basket to film up schoolgirls' skirts has been given a suspended sentence. Graham Smith, 62, from Christchurch was caught when the strategically placed device was spotted in a Bournemouth Co-op store in December. He pleaded guilty to recording an image beneath...
BBC
Body found in search for University of Warwick professor
Police searching for a professor who vanished from a research trip to the Chilean desert in September say they have found his body. University of Warwick academic Prof Tom Marsh went missing during a visit to La Silla Observatory. His body was found about 5km (three miles) from the observatory...
BBC
Car crashes into couple's house for fourth time
A couple say they had a lucky escape after a car crashed into their house for the fourth time since 2008. Graham Hunter, 72, whose house is on a bend on the B4333 in Bryngwyn, Ceredigion, said it was fortunate he and his wife were out at the time.
