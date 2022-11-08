Read full article on original website
Mary-Louise Meyer
5d ago
We don’t need to be told how to vote. That’s a personal decision and no one’s business.
3
click orlando
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
click orlando
5 deaths attributed to Nicole, 4 of those in Orange county, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are five confirmed storm-related deaths attributed to Nicole, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission say. Officials said four of those are in Orange County, and one is in Duval County. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing of Boeing-built spaceplane | WATCH: Drone...
click orlando
Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
click orlando
Flagler College floods as Hurricane Nicole hits St. Augustine
St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine sits more than 150 miles up Florida’s Atlantic coast from where Nicole made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, but it was not spared much of same damage assessed throughout Central Florida after the storm. Photos and video from St. Johns...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Why was Hurricane Nicole so bad as a Category 1 storm?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole wasn’t the typical Florida hurricane or tropical storm. While Nicole’s winds were not even close to Ian’s, Nicole was able to generate extreme damage from its storm surge. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Nicole’s field of tropical storm-force winds extended...
click orlando
🎤 Talk to Tom answers your questions, LIVE!
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re a loyal News 6 viewer, you know Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells has been covering Central Florida weather for a long time. (Okay, he’s not THAT old. Ha!) Tom said before social media was a thing, a News 6 producer came up with...
click orlando
Florida’s Black Restaurant Week encourages diners to ‘try something different’
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Houston-based organization aimed at highlighting Black-owned businesses is bringing its campaign to the Sunshine State. Florida’s Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, Nov. 11 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The event highlights African American, African and Caribbean cuisine in an effort to...
click orlando
‘Quite the story to tell:’ Florida mom gives birth during peak of Hurricane Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole created a memorable night for Florida residents as the historic storm battered the state, carved away at the coastline and collapsed houses into the Atlantic Ocean. Most people chose to hunker down and brave the storm from the comfort of their homes, however,...
click orlando
Nicole to bring a few more showers to Central Florida. Here’s what’s next
ORLANOD, Fla. – We are pinpointing what is left of Nicole as it continues to push away from Florida and into Georgia. Wraparound moisture will bring some rain into Central Florida on Friday. Eventually, a weak front will move through and bring a few showers and a cooler weekend.
click orlando
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate's office
PHOENIX – An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said. An...
click orlando
Following fog, more sunshine in Central Florida ahead of cooler weather
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fog will be thick in spots Saturday before giving way to a lot of sunshine. Highs top out in the low-to-mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front approaching the area for Sunday will allow for clouds to go back on the increase Saturday night. A few storms will be possible Sunday, but rain chances are only at 30% so many will thankfully stay dry.
click orlando
Bird’s-eye view: Nicole tore chunks from Volusia beaches, snapped homes in half
PONCE INLET, Fla. – New aerial video shows how Hurricane Nicole took bites out of the Volusia County coast, chewing up sand dunes, seawalls and parts of homes. Sky 6 flew over the beaches Friday from Ponce Inlet north to Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where two dozen homes were deemed unsafe and some had already collapsed.
click orlando
A1A back open in Marineland after ocean flooded road during Nicole
MARINELAND, Fla. – Crews had to pump water off State Road A1A in Marineland Thursday after Nicole caused the road to be flooded with ocean water. The beachside road was flooded at the St. Johns/Flagler county line, and the road was closed for several hours, according to our News 6 partner WJXT.
click orlando
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
click orlando
PHOTOS: Hurricane Nicole leaves big mess for residents to clean up
More than a month after Florida’s west coast was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, the state’s east coast was struck by another hurricane on Thursday. While Nicole was only a Category 1 storm, it still did enough damage to leave residents with a big clean up ahead.
click orlando
More clouds, few storms possible to close out the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will turn slightly cooler behind a cold front Sunday afternoon, but even cooler air moves in toward the end of the upcoming work week. Sunday’s front will bring extra clouds and the chance for a few storms through the first half of the day.
