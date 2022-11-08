ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 3

Mary-Louise Meyer
5d ago

We don’t need to be told how to vote. That’s a personal decision and no one’s business.

Reply
3
Related
click orlando

Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

5 deaths attributed to Nicole, 4 of those in Orange county, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are five confirmed storm-related deaths attributed to Nicole, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission say. Officials said four of those are in Orange County, and one is in Duval County. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing of Boeing-built spaceplane | WATCH: Drone...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Flagler College floods as Hurricane Nicole hits St. Augustine

St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine sits more than 150 miles up Florida’s Atlantic coast from where Nicole made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, but it was not spared much of same damage assessed throughout Central Florida after the storm. Photos and video from St. Johns...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Why was Hurricane Nicole so bad as a Category 1 storm?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole wasn’t the typical Florida hurricane or tropical storm. While Nicole’s winds were not even close to Ian’s, Nicole was able to generate extreme damage from its storm surge. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Nicole’s field of tropical storm-force winds extended...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🎤 Talk to Tom answers your questions, LIVE!

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re a loyal News 6 viewer, you know Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells has been covering Central Florida weather for a long time. (Okay, he’s not THAT old. Ha!) Tom said before social media was a thing, a News 6 producer came up with...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate's office

PHOENIX – An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said. An...
PHOENIX, AZ
click orlando

Following fog, more sunshine in Central Florida ahead of cooler weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fog will be thick in spots Saturday before giving way to a lot of sunshine. Highs top out in the low-to-mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front approaching the area for Sunday will allow for clouds to go back on the increase Saturday night. A few storms will be possible Sunday, but rain chances are only at 30% so many will thankfully stay dry.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

A1A back open in Marineland after ocean flooded road during Nicole

MARINELAND, Fla. – Crews had to pump water off State Road A1A in Marineland Thursday after Nicole caused the road to be flooded with ocean water. The beachside road was flooded at the St. Johns/Flagler county line, and the road was closed for several hours, according to our News 6 partner WJXT.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

What … just … happened 🥴

Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

More clouds, few storms possible to close out the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will turn slightly cooler behind a cold front Sunday afternoon, but even cooler air moves in toward the end of the upcoming work week. Sunday’s front will bring extra clouds and the chance for a few storms through the first half of the day.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy