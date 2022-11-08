ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Orange v. Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Preview (11/12/22)

As Syracuse prepares for its final home game of the 2022 season, it stands at a crossroads of sorts. What was once a promising 6-0 start with a top 25 ranking and national recognition has evaporated after three straight disappointing losses. Losses that conceivably could have been wins. While all...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star contacted for $1M NIL is All-America contender

Ian Jackson, a five-star guard from New York City who is a significant contender for the No. 1 national ranking in the 2024 class and received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball this past April, is receiving heavy preseason All-America buzz. High schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse

Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2024 QB Maurice Williams Jr. previews Syracuse visit

One of the fastest rising 2024 prospects in New Jersey is dual-threat quarterback Maurice Williams Jr. The Orange (NJ) High junior is already receiving attention from high-majors Notre Dame, Rutgers, Maryland and Boston College, among others, and Syracuse is also in contact. Williams will have an opportunity to see the Orange in person this Saturday when he will make the trip up to Central New York for Syracuse’s game against No. 25 Florida State.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse

Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend

Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Bridge Street Host Chat – November 8, 2022

(WSYR-TV) — It’s Election Day, so Steve and Erik chat about getting out to the polls. Plus, the Syracuse Orange had big wins for the men’s and women’s basketball openers at the dome. Also, Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars for a third time, and did you catch the Lunar Eclipse last night?
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Syracuse dentist gives back with free service to veterans

Veterans are being honored in many different ways on Veterans Day. One way a Syracuse dentist honors them is by offering free dental care. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Dental in Syracuse is offering free dental cleanings, fillings and extractions to any veteran on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dentist Dr. Joan Laura is in her 11th year of offering this service to the community’s veterans.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy