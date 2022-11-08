One of the fastest rising 2024 prospects in New Jersey is dual-threat quarterback Maurice Williams Jr. The Orange (NJ) High junior is already receiving attention from high-majors Notre Dame, Rutgers, Maryland and Boston College, among others, and Syracuse is also in contact. Williams will have an opportunity to see the Orange in person this Saturday when he will make the trip up to Central New York for Syracuse’s game against No. 25 Florida State.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO