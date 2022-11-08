Read full article on original website
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Orange v. Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Preview (11/12/22)
As Syracuse prepares for its final home game of the 2022 season, it stands at a crossroads of sorts. What was once a promising 6-0 start with a top 25 ranking and national recognition has evaporated after three straight disappointing losses. Losses that conceivably could have been wins. While all...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star contacted for $1M NIL is All-America contender
Ian Jackson, a five-star guard from New York City who is a significant contender for the No. 1 national ranking in the 2024 class and received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball this past April, is receiving heavy preseason All-America buzz. High schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around...
cuse.com
Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse
Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
sujuiceonline.com
2024 QB Maurice Williams Jr. previews Syracuse visit
One of the fastest rising 2024 prospects in New Jersey is dual-threat quarterback Maurice Williams Jr. The Orange (NJ) High junior is already receiving attention from high-majors Notre Dame, Rutgers, Maryland and Boston College, among others, and Syracuse is also in contact. Williams will have an opportunity to see the Orange in person this Saturday when he will make the trip up to Central New York for Syracuse’s game against No. 25 Florida State.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse
Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
cuse.com
ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend
Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
Meet Section III’s 4 girls soccer state semifinalists this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Girls soccer teams from New Hartford, Westhill, Sauquoit Valley and Cincinnatus will be chasing after state titles this weekend. All four of those Section III those schools have reached their respective class semifinals, which will be held Saturday in the Cortland area.
NewsChannel 9 mourns the loss of award-winning photojournalist Ed Jones
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 staff is mourning the loss of award-winning photojournalist Ed Jones. Eddie died Sunday at his home after a long battle with cancer. Eddie worked at NewsChannel 9 for 40 years, covering nearly every major news, sports and weather event in that time span. Ed won numerous awards for […]
Local athletes sign national letters of intent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
Class B football playoff predictions, preview: Indian River vs. Homer
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III championships are this weekend, and the Class B title game features two teams with distinctive rushing attacks. Class B newcomer Indian River gets it done with a stable of running backs, while defending champion Homer relies heavily on its workhorse tailback.
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
Riley’s in Syracuse: Tickling the ivories and taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Piano music filled the dimly lit dining room at Riley’s on Syracuse’s North Side for most of our Saturday evening visit. The stand-up instrument filled the room with standards and a chorus of “Happy Birthday,” an old-fashioned touch for a spot with a modern, ad-hoc approach to dining.
A mysterious machine in a Syracuse warehouse keeps old movies alive. It’s the last of its kind in the world
The machine in the attic of the Delavan Center is nobody’s friend. It is loud and crabby, and deeply mysterious. It is not allowed to fraternize with the more efficient machines in the letterpress company hangar on the floor below. “I’ve had runs where it’s only jammed up like,...
New NEXUS Sports Center Opening to Full House on Friday
The new NEXUS sports complex in Utica will open to the public on Friday and new staff members will have to be ready to hit the ground running. Some 30 teams will be competing in a youth hockey tournament Friday through Sunday. "These are families that will be staying in...
localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – November 8, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — It’s Election Day, so Steve and Erik chat about getting out to the polls. Plus, the Syracuse Orange had big wins for the men’s and women’s basketball openers at the dome. Also, Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars for a third time, and did you catch the Lunar Eclipse last night?
wrvo.org
Syracuse dentist gives back with free service to veterans
Veterans are being honored in many different ways on Veterans Day. One way a Syracuse dentist honors them is by offering free dental care. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Dental in Syracuse is offering free dental cleanings, fillings and extractions to any veteran on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dentist Dr. Joan Laura is in her 11th year of offering this service to the community’s veterans.
Take 5 lottery winner in Homer
Yesterday, a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at Joe's Kwik Marts in Homer, New York.
