ktoe.com
Walz Kicks off Second Term
As the dust from the midterm elections settles, Governor Tim Walz is wasting no time outlining his second-term plans:. “Make community safe. Invest in people to make sure we reduce the pains of inflation. Invest in education, all of the things that we talked about on the campaign we have the capacity to do that.”
MN Senate Democrats to meet to elect majority leader for next session
Democrats meet behind closed doors later today (Thurs p-m) to elect a new leader as they prepare to take control of Minnesota Senate next year, after winning the majority in Tuesday’s election. Rumors are flying about who might run, and Senator Erin Murphy’s name is among those being tossed around — but the Saint Paul Democrat isn’t saying:
Schultz concedes defeat in MN attorney general race
Republican Jim Schultz is conceding defeat in the race for Minnesota attorney general. Schultz said even though the race hadn’t been formally called, he’d call Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to congratulate him. Final unofficial results showed Ellison with less than a one-percent lead, but his campaign said there’s no way Schultz could close that gap, and it’s outside the threshold for a recount. Schultz says he’s proud of the race he and his campaign ran and received the highest percentage of the vote for a Republican candidate for statewide constitutional office in 30 years and carried 76 of Minnesota’s 87 counties.
Education Minnesota’s Agenda Includes Fully Funding Public Education
Education Minnesota says its top priority heading into the next legislative session is getting lawmakers to fully fund public education. President Denise Specht:. “Fully funded public education in Minnesota will mean a sustained multibillion-dollar increase in the money the state provides to its school districts. And we’re ready to hold accountable, all the politicians who promised full funding on the campaign trail.”
Minnesota Farmers Meeting At Ag And Food Summit
(Minneapolis, MN) — Farmers from across the state are meeting at the Minnesota Ag and Food Summit. Agriculture workers gathered yesterday at the Minneapolis Convention Center for AgriGrowth’s 2022 event. The group discussed struggles farmers are facing such as high planting costs and inflation, drought conditions, and supply chain issues. Senator Tina Smith spoke at the event, saying farmers have the support of the federal government.
Minnesota Lottery Officials Investigating Processing Delay For Powerball Drawing
(Golden Valley, MN) — Minnesota Lottery officials are investigating after the state’s system caused the Powerball drawing to be delayed by nearly ten hours. Officials say the state’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday. Lottery representatives say the delay was needed to confirm the security and accuracy of the drawing and that the process was never compromised. The Minnesota Lottery says it will provide more information once a “thorough review” is completed.
MSU Ranked Fifth Best Return on Investment College in MN
SmartAsset has released its eighth annual study on the colleges and universities giving students the best return on their educational investment. To determine the best value colleges in each state, SmartAsset compared schools across the following categories: scholarships and grants, graduates’ starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.
Minnesota Energy Assistance Program Accepting Applications for Heating Aid
Officials with the state Commerce Department are reminding Minnesotans that there is assistance available to help cover the cost of higher heating bills this winter. Minnesota Energy Assistance Program director Michael Schmitz says applications for heating aid are up ten to 15 percent compared to last fall:. “If you’re struggling...
Annual Survey Shows Slight Decline in MN Workplace Injuries & Illness
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reporting a slight drop in workplace injury and illness in the state last year. Spokesman James Honerman says their annual survey of about 39 hundred establishments:. “Showed a decrease of almost three thousand injury and illnesses in 2021 compared to 2020. And...
