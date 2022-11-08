ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Bye Cheerleading? Western New York School Makes Big Changes

A cheerleading team appears to have been disbanded by a school district in Western New York. The situation unfolded in the Cheektowaga Central School District. The cheerleading team coaches, Sierra Gray and Kayla Hutcheson, were allegedly told by the district that the teams would “no longer be able to cheer for winter sports on Tuesday,” according to WKBW.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Niagara Pride announces winners of Niagara County High School GSAs grants to promote LGBTQ+ diversity

In 2022, Niagara Pride Inc. launched a new initiative with the goal of aiding Niagara County high school gender/sexuality associations (Gay/Straight alliances, or GSAs, for short) to create programming, by offering several $500 grants. The Niagara County High School GSAs Grant requires that schools receiving the grant use the funding to develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps to create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Honoring the Life and Legacy of Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98

The late Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98, had a clear mission in life — to erase the term “underrepresented minorities in medicine” from the health care lexicon. As associate director of admissions at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, he was a tireless advocate for diversity — recruiting and mentoring hundreds of scholars from traditionally underserved backgrounds.
BUFFALO, NY
17th annual 'Operation: Rock Out Hunger' will help feed food-insecure families this holiday season

Food, fund & turkey drive to benefit FeedMore WNY will run from Nov. 15-22 The 17th annual “Operation: Rock Out Hunger” will collect much-needed food items for Western New York families in need this holiday season. From 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster will live on a FeedMore WNY trailer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital’s parking lot located at 1540 Maple Road in Williamsville. DJ Jickster will collect funds, nonperishable food items and frozen turkeys to benefit the community members who rely on FeedMore WNY.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof

Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara Cup raises $48,000 for new MRI

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s annual Niagara Cup Classic golf tournament, held this past August at Niagara Falls Country Club and Seneca Hickory Stick, raised $48,000 for the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new 3T MRI unit. The MRI Imaging Center of Niagara will be housed on...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Rodney Grant to receive Lifetime Achievement Award, host 20th Native American Music Awards

Saturday, Nov. 19, at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The Native American Music Awards announced Rodney A. Grant will be the host emcee of the 20th Annual Native American Music Awards on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino in Niagara Falls. Grant also will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as an actor in the motion picture industries.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Buffalo teachers to picket before school Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo teachers will be picketing outside their schools Thursday in protest of muddled negotiations with the district, the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) announced in a release. In the release, the BTF stated they received a notification that the district will be canceling negotiations Wednesday, citing the need for time to […]
BUFFALO, NY
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
HS Football: Fredonia Falls to Lackawanna in Class C Title Game

A second consecutive trip to the biggest stage in Section VI high school football ended with the same outcome for Fredonia as it did last year. On Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Hillbillies rallied to erase a 16-point deficit in the second half, but their comeback effort fell two points short, as Fredonia lost to Lackawanna 22-20 in a thrilling finish in the Class C championship game.
FREDONIA, NY

