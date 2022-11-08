Read full article on original website
Bye Cheerleading? Western New York School Makes Big Changes
A cheerleading team appears to have been disbanded by a school district in Western New York. The situation unfolded in the Cheektowaga Central School District. The cheerleading team coaches, Sierra Gray and Kayla Hutcheson, were allegedly told by the district that the teams would “no longer be able to cheer for winter sports on Tuesday,” according to WKBW.
Buffalo teachers frustrated as BPS stalls talks with union
Buffalo teachers walked the picket lines before starting school Thursday when they learned a negotiating session with Buffalo Public Schools was canceled at the last minute.
Niagara Pride announces winners of Niagara County High School GSAs grants to promote LGBTQ+ diversity
In 2022, Niagara Pride Inc. launched a new initiative with the goal of aiding Niagara County high school gender/sexuality associations (Gay/Straight alliances, or GSAs, for short) to create programming, by offering several $500 grants. The Niagara County High School GSAs Grant requires that schools receiving the grant use the funding to develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps to create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school.
Buffalo family participates in first three-way paired kidney donation at ECMC
In sports it would be known as a three-way trade, but Erie County Medical Center is celebrating a much more important swap.
Honoring the Life and Legacy of Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98
The late Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98, had a clear mission in life — to erase the term “underrepresented minorities in medicine” from the health care lexicon. As associate director of admissions at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, he was a tireless advocate for diversity — recruiting and mentoring hundreds of scholars from traditionally underserved backgrounds.
Free Veterans Day 2022 deals across Western New York
On Veterans Day, local businesses across Western New York give free gifts and discounts to Veterans to show their appreciation.
17th annual 'Operation: Rock Out Hunger' will help feed food-insecure families this holiday season
Food, fund & turkey drive to benefit FeedMore WNY will run from Nov. 15-22 The 17th annual “Operation: Rock Out Hunger” will collect much-needed food items for Western New York families in need this holiday season. From 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster will live on a FeedMore WNY trailer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital’s parking lot located at 1540 Maple Road in Williamsville. DJ Jickster will collect funds, nonperishable food items and frozen turkeys to benefit the community members who rely on FeedMore WNY.
After shocking diagnosis, professor decides her legacy is creating opportunities for others
Even before she had made up her mind about which career path to choose, emergency medicine has been at the center of E. Brooke Lerner’s professional life. So when her life took an extremely unexpected turn earlier this year, it made sense that in reconfiguring her priorities, emergency medicine would still be one of them.
Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof
Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
Niagara Cup raises $48,000 for new MRI
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s annual Niagara Cup Classic golf tournament, held this past August at Niagara Falls Country Club and Seneca Hickory Stick, raised $48,000 for the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new 3T MRI unit. The MRI Imaging Center of Niagara will be housed on...
Famous Chicken Wing Restaurant in Buffalo Expanding Nationwide
After the Bills and yes, the snow, the biggest thing that Buffalo, NY is known for are the chicken wings. We don't say "Buffalo wings" and we really don't even say "chicken wings." We just call them "wings." The cool part about Buffalo and the surrounding region is you can...
Rodney Grant to receive Lifetime Achievement Award, host 20th Native American Music Awards
Saturday, Nov. 19, at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The Native American Music Awards announced Rodney A. Grant will be the host emcee of the 20th Annual Native American Music Awards on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino in Niagara Falls. Grant also will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as an actor in the motion picture industries.
Where else do Bills fans want to be?: Architect speaks on new Bills Stadium design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Bills Stadium will offer a totally new fan experience to fans. Bills Mafia got their first look at the building in newly released renderings last week. From the entrance to the concourse to even the seats, fans can expect a modern stadium that rivals some of the best in […]
Buffalo teachers to picket before school Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo teachers will be picketing outside their schools Thursday in protest of muddled negotiations with the district, the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) announced in a release. In the release, the BTF stated they received a notification that the district will be canceling negotiations Wednesday, citing the need for time to […]
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
12 Popular Wedding Venues For Receptions In The North Towns
You live in Amherst, Williamsville, or Niagara Falls and you're getting married. If you want to get married close to home, here are some venues to check out.. This one is for the people in the Northtowns. One of the biggest determining factors when choosing a reception venue is the...
Last Chance To Register Free Cannabis Job Fair In Buffalo This Saturday
There is a huge cannabis job fair coming to Buffalo this Saturday, November 12, 2022. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers. Hear from keynote speakers to learn insights for success and connect with your community. This...
HS Football: Fredonia Falls to Lackawanna in Class C Title Game
A second consecutive trip to the biggest stage in Section VI high school football ended with the same outcome for Fredonia as it did last year. On Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Hillbillies rallied to erase a 16-point deficit in the second half, but their comeback effort fell two points short, as Fredonia lost to Lackawanna 22-20 in a thrilling finish in the Class C championship game.
Anchor Bar to add six franchise locations nationwide
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
13 Restaurants With Wing Night Specials In Western New York
Buffalo is the Chicken Wing Capital of the World, so there are tons of options for a quality wing in Buffalo, New York. And while a lot of these places have great wing options, you may favor the places that are the most affordable. Lucky for us, there are 13...
