Tyreek Hill says Tua is definitely the MVP of the Dolphins and calls him 'the true leader' of the team
Coming off a bye week, Giants face the Texans
HOUSTON (1-6-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (6-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 4-3-1; Giants 6-2. SERIES RECORD: Giants lead 4-1. LAST MEETING: Giants beat Texans 27-22 on Sept. 23, 2018, in Houston. LAST WEEK: Texans lost to the Eagles 29-17; Giants had a bye. TEXANS OFFENSE:...
AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon
Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon
Justin Verlander declines player option, becomes free agent
The MLBPA announced thatJustin Verlander, Mychal Givens, Tommy Pham and Jordan Lyles resolved option decisions in their contracts and are now free agents. Verlander opted out of the last year of his deal with the Houston Astros, which was due to pay him $25 million in 2023. The 39-year-old righty had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, posting a 1.75 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP and striking out 185 batters in 175 innings over 28 starts for the world-champion Astros. His strong campaign made him a finalist for the Cy Young Award, which will be announced Wednesday.
