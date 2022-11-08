ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OBA

Winter at The Wharf offers lots of holiday celebrations

Opening of ice skating rink marks the beginning of the season. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Holidays are brighter at The Wharf in Orange Beach and festivities kick off on Nov. 11 with the opening of the ice-skating rink. “Winter at The Wharf is bringing the festive...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Blakeley State Park expands with new heritage trails

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Truckloads of gravel are going down at the entrance to Historic Blakeley State Park’s newest set of trails. “To my knowledge, there’s no other trail system like this nationally, so it’s a unique area and unique opportunity to explore an overlooked part of history,” said Blakeley State Park Director Mike […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WPMI

675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jubilee Renaissance Faire comes to Robertsdale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can be transported back in time at the Jubilee Renaissance Faire. It’s Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at jubileerenaissancefaire.com or in person day of. You can also win a free ticket, for the day...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Restaurant Review: Ferus by the Bay

A historic home may be an unconventional place to house a brewery. But Ferus by the Bay makes it look like an obvious choice. To owner Coby Lake, who lived across the street from the Irwin-Sandoz-Jones house, it was. Soon, Lake’s business partner, Alan Alford, moved from Birmingham to Fairhope with his wife Kathy to manage the brewery, which opened in May as the third Ferus location and first in south Alabama.
FAIRHOPE, AL
wuwf.org

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color

Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Brett Robinson seeks to combine lots to build Phoenix Key towers

Orange Beach Planning Commission to meet on Nov. 14. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will have its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, in city council chambers with a work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m. They will discuss the following items including combining beachfront lots for Brett Robinson to build two towners.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Foley Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Foley is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia and Salt Life – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores announces closures in honor of Veterans Day

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – To recognize service members for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Gulf Shores announces several closures and hours of operation:. Gulf Shores Police Department, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health. Administrative offices...
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Perdido holiday craft and vendor fair set for Nov. 12

Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – Get a jump on the holiday shopping season at the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Craft Fair. The fair will be at Innerarity Point Park on Cruzat Road. The fair will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and guests are...
PERDIDO, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hundreds of volunteers in Pensacola honor those lost in Vietnam War

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the last five days volunteers have come to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Pensacola to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. “It’s just about service to our country and loving those who serve and loving those who...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy