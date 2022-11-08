Read full article on original website
Winter at The Wharf offers lots of holiday celebrations
Opening of ice skating rink marks the beginning of the season. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Holidays are brighter at The Wharf in Orange Beach and festivities kick off on Nov. 11 with the opening of the ice-skating rink. “Winter at The Wharf is bringing the festive...
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday Market
Looking to do some holiday shopping? Look no further! This weekend, the Baldwin County Boss Babes will be bringing together some of the best vendors in the county for all your holiday shopping needs!
Doc's owner, partner, seek rezoning to build RV park near OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley city council met in a joint work/regular session on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. at city hall and had a first reading and introduction of a rezoning request to build an RV park south of Miflin Road near OWA. The land...
Blakeley State Park expands with new heritage trails
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Truckloads of gravel are going down at the entrance to Historic Blakeley State Park’s newest set of trails. “To my knowledge, there’s no other trail system like this nationally, so it’s a unique area and unique opportunity to explore an overlooked part of history,” said Blakeley State Park Director Mike […]
WPMI
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
Holly Days on Main return Dec. 10-11 at The Wharf in Orange Beach
Event to include music, Santa Pub Crawl to benefit Toys for Tots. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Holly Days on Main Festival will return to The Wharf on Dec. 10-11 presented by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber with sponsors South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Riviera Utilities.
WALA-TV FOX10
How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
Gulf Shores to upgrade water lines to GSES 8-classroom addition
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Expanding water lines to serve a new eight-classroom addition to Gulf Shores Elementary came in at an initial cost of about $255,000 but with only one bid coming back on the job officials were able to bring the price down. “Tuesday, Oct....
WALA-TV FOX10
Jubilee Renaissance Faire comes to Robertsdale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can be transported back in time at the Jubilee Renaissance Faire. It’s Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at jubileerenaissancefaire.com or in person day of. You can also win a free ticket, for the day...
Mobile braces for ‘misery’ and awaits ‘mother of all roundabouts’ as McGregor Avenue projects approach
Khanh Nguyen is spending a good portion of her day on a renovation project inside a home she and her husband, Dan, recently bought at the corner of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue in west Mobile. But Nguyen admits she knew little about the major reconstruction project that will be...
mobilebaymag.com
Restaurant Review: Ferus by the Bay
A historic home may be an unconventional place to house a brewery. But Ferus by the Bay makes it look like an obvious choice. To owner Coby Lake, who lived across the street from the Irwin-Sandoz-Jones house, it was. Soon, Lake’s business partner, Alan Alford, moved from Birmingham to Fairhope with his wife Kathy to manage the brewery, which opened in May as the third Ferus location and first in south Alabama.
wuwf.org
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color
Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
Brett Robinson seeks to combine lots to build Phoenix Key towers
Orange Beach Planning Commission to meet on Nov. 14. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will have its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, in city council chambers with a work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m. They will discuss the following items including combining beachfront lots for Brett Robinson to build two towners.
Tanger Outlets Foley Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Foley is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia and Salt Life – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
'Visions of Christmas' show returns to Orange Beach on Nov. 17-19
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – With most fall activities now in the rearview mirror the Gulf Coast now turns its attention to the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season. As part of the festive atmosphere here along the Gulf Coast, the city of Orange Beach will be...
Gulf Shores announces closures in honor of Veterans Day
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – To recognize service members for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Gulf Shores announces several closures and hours of operation:. Gulf Shores Police Department, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health. Administrative offices...
Perdido holiday craft and vendor fair set for Nov. 12
Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – Get a jump on the holiday shopping season at the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Craft Fair. The fair will be at Innerarity Point Park on Cruzat Road. The fair will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and guests are...
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds of volunteers in Pensacola honor those lost in Vietnam War
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the last five days volunteers have come to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Pensacola to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. “It’s just about service to our country and loving those who serve and loving those who...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
