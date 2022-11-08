Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO