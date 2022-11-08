Election Day in NC: With results in, a overview of who won and lost

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day of high voter turnout — combined with weeks of strong early voting — voters and politicians were anxiously watching results come in Tuesday night for key races during a midterm election.

Just before 11:30 p.m., NewsNation projected that Ted Budd would win the major U.S. Senate race between Ted Budd (R) and Cheri Beasley .

In a closely watched central North Carolina race, Democrat Wiley Nickel appeared to defeat Bo Hines (R) for U.S. House District 13 in complete, but unofficial results. With more than $6 million spent, the 13th was the state’s most expensive congressional race. The area spans southern Wake County and Johnston County along with part of Harnett and Wayne counties.

In the North Carolina General Assembly, it appeared as if the Senate will have a supermajority with 30 Republicans to 20 Democrats. This would mean that the chamber could override vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper. The House races are still unclear.

In central North Carolina, Republican incumbent Richard Hudson appeared to defeat Ben Clark (D) for the U.S. House District 9 seat with 100 percent of the vote in. Hudson captured 130,762 votes or 56.70 percent to represent the area that includes Moore and Chatham counties, Fort Bragg and Sanford.

An early victory for Democrats was Valerie Foushee who by 8:20 p.m. had won election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham and Orange counties and areas north.

Another Triangle-area Democrat also sailed to victory early as Deborah Ross was easily reelected to the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes much of Raleigh and Wake County.

A central North Carolina Republican, Greg Murphy won reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, which runs from the coast to Cumberland County and includes and parts of Wayne and Sampson counties.

In the Triangle, Wake County reported 45 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the election, which has important races at the local, state and national level.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. across the state — with people in line at that time still allowed to vote. Just four precincts statewide had extended voting times after minor voting problems earlier in the day.

Wake County officials said there were no major problems on a busy Election Day.

“Today has gone incredibly smoothly and we think it’s partly a result of more than a quarter million of our voters taking advantage of early voting options,” Gary Sims, Wake County Board of Elections Director, said in a news release.

The election had key matches at the local level, such as for a new Wake County Sheriff , and at the state level, for a U.S. Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R).

Also at the state level, races for the N.C. General Assembly are being watched because if enough Republicans are elected, the party could lock down a majority that could override vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

Mid-term elections are those that happen in the middle of a U.S. President’s term and typically, the party holding the presidency does not fare well, statistics show .

Nationally, the voting could be seen as a referendum on Joe Biden’s presidency with Republicans poised to expand their presence in the U.S. House and perhaps gain a slim majority in the U.S. Senate.

The election was the first chance for voters to provide feedback on how the country is doing since Biden took office. The economy — amid high inflation and shortages for some items — is the top issue among North Carolina voters, according to polls.

Voting has already been intense — as of the weekend when early voting ended about 2.15 million votes were cast either in person or by mail, which means nearly 29 percent of all registered voters already had cast their ballots.

That number is about 110,000 higher than in 2018, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The highest profile race — and the one with the largest price tag — was that for a 6-year term in the U.S. Senate with Republican Congressman Budd and Beasley vying for Burr’s seat.

As of mid-October, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Beasley had raised $29.4 million compared to $11.1 million for Budd. However, Republican-aligned political action committees have spent more than $31 million against Beasley. Other outside groups have spent $10 million against Budd and more than $3 million supporting Beasley.

The race could figure into the national composite of the Senate — as Republicans nationally are attempting to end the majority Democrats currently have via the tie-breaking vote of Vice-President Kamala Harris (D).

On the North Carolina level, several key races in the General Assembly could lead to a Republican veto-proof majority — something that could more directly impact voters in the state. The Republicans had such a majority until 2018.

In this election, Republicans would need to gain three seats in the state House of Representatives and two seats in the state Senate to achieve veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers. That would mean Gov. Cooper could veto legislation, but the General Assembly would theoretically have enough votes to override it.

In the North Carolina Supreme Court races, the Election Day stakes are high with registered Democrats currently holding a 4-3 seat advantage, and the two seats on statewide ballots currently held by Democrats. The court would return to a Republican majority if a GOP candidate wins at least one of the races.

Locally, Wake County will end up with a new sheriff. Gerald Baker, the current sheriff, lost in a runoff election to fellow Democrat Willie Rowe, who ended up winning the general election Tuesday night.

Rowe was facing Republican Donnie Harrison, the former Wake County Sheriff until 2018 when he lost to Baker. In Tuesday’s complete but unofficial results, Rowe had 236,258 votes while Harrison had 204,964.

In Durham County, incumbent Sheriff Clarence Birkhead easily won reelection with 71 percent of the vote in complete, but unofficial results.

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin won reelection — but her two competitors racked up more votes together than she did. Baldwin had about 70,000 votes and just 46.6 percent of the total.

Baldwin was supposed to serve a two-year term, however, Gov. Cooper signed a bill that delayed Raleigh elections by a year, which extended Baldwin’s term one more year because of delayed 2020 U.S. Census data.

There were also several bond issues up for voters to decide on Election Day. You can see a full rundown and explanation of each one — and get the full results on the bonds here .

