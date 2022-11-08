Read full article on original website
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
Bristol airport expansion would hinder UK climate goals, court told
Expanding Bristol airport would lead to an unacceptable rise in carbon emissions, a court has heard. The high court, sitting in Bristol on Tuesday and Wednesday, heard from climate campaigners challenging a central government decision to allow Bristol airport to expand its maximum capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers a year.
France 24
EU Commission says gas price cap 'impossible'
The European Union's executive told its 27 member countries at a seminar on Monday that it was not possible to create a gas price cap that would not affect long-term contracts or supply security, two diplomatic sources told Reuters. After much wrangling at an all-night summit, EU leaders agreed last...
