Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

BNL’s Norman turns onto Butler Way

BEDFORD – Karsyn Norman has signaled and turned onto Butler Way. Bedford North Lawrence’s electric senior guard officially signed with Butler, completing her verbal commitment and joining the two-player 2023 recruiting class for the Bulldogs and new head coach Austin Parkinson. Norman, an Indiana Junior All-Star and one...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s wave crashes on North beach as No.2 Stars surge to 72-38 victory

BEDFORD – On Election Night, with no political agenda, a predicted wave indeed crashed. Wiped out the opposition. A tsunami of turnovers, a riptide of treys, a mandate victory for No.2 Bedford North Lawrence. This poll just might be accurate. Bloomington North got swept away in the storm surge....
BEDFORD, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant

While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ballstatesports.com

Women’s Basketball Inks Three Recruits from Indiana for 2023-24 Season

MUNCIE, Ind. - Ball State women's basketball 11th-year head coach Brady Sallee announced the signing of three players to national letters of intent during the early signing period, which opened Nov. 9. Ashlynn Brooke (Royal Center, Ind./Pioneer High School) along with identical twins Hailey Smith (Fishers, Ind./Fishers High School) and...
FISHERS, IN
wbiw.com

Oakland City University hosts High School Scholastic Contest

OAKLAND CITY – Oakland City University will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students. Dr. Sarah Wilson, the Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is coordinating the annual contest.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell High School designated Purple Star School

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students, and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Vanpool from Columbus to Indianapolis

COLUMBUS – Do you commute from Columbus to Indianapolis throughout the week and want to share the ride with others to save time, money, and wear and tear on your personal vehicle?. We are evaluating the ability to start a vanpool from Columbus to Indianapolis up to five days...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

DNR: Spring Mill Inn to close for major renovations

MITCHELL, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR says Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will close for major renovations beginning November 13, as announced in March. Officials say the park’s activity center, Gus Grissom Memorial, trails and other facilities are all still open for guests to enjoy. Reopening is expected in 2024.
MITCHELL, IN
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

15 New Conservation Officers graduate training

INDIANA – The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Fifteen new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Matt Landis, the 2020 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

