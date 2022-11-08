Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
No.2 BNL looking in the mirror to measure up during county rivalry test at Mitchell
BEDFORD – Some days, the toughest competition is staring back in the mirror. How good is Bedford North Lawrence? It’s not always about measuring worth against the opponent, it can also be reaching the standard that’s been predetermined as acceptable. The Stars, 2-0 and ranked No.2 in...
wbiw.com
BNL’s Norman turns onto Butler Way
BEDFORD – Karsyn Norman has signaled and turned onto Butler Way. Bedford North Lawrence’s electric senior guard officially signed with Butler, completing her verbal commitment and joining the two-player 2023 recruiting class for the Bulldogs and new head coach Austin Parkinson. Norman, an Indiana Junior All-Star and one...
wbiw.com
BNL’s wave crashes on North beach as No.2 Stars surge to 72-38 victory
BEDFORD – On Election Night, with no political agenda, a predicted wave indeed crashed. Wiped out the opposition. A tsunami of turnovers, a riptide of treys, a mandate victory for No.2 Bedford North Lawrence. This poll just might be accurate. Bloomington North got swept away in the storm surge....
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant
While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
ballstatesports.com
Women’s Basketball Inks Three Recruits from Indiana for 2023-24 Season
MUNCIE, Ind. - Ball State women's basketball 11th-year head coach Brady Sallee announced the signing of three players to national letters of intent during the early signing period, which opened Nov. 9. Ashlynn Brooke (Royal Center, Ind./Pioneer High School) along with identical twins Hailey Smith (Fishers, Ind./Fishers High School) and...
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
wbiw.com
Oakland City University hosts High School Scholastic Contest
OAKLAND CITY – Oakland City University will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students. Dr. Sarah Wilson, the Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is coordinating the annual contest.
wbiw.com
Mitchell High School designated Purple Star School
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students, and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation...
wbiw.com
Vanpool from Columbus to Indianapolis
COLUMBUS – Do you commute from Columbus to Indianapolis throughout the week and want to share the ride with others to save time, money, and wear and tear on your personal vehicle?. We are evaluating the ability to start a vanpool from Columbus to Indianapolis up to five days...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
$12,000 worth of items stolen from Denver Nugget player’s Indianapolis hotel room
INDIANAPOLIS — A police report reveals that NBA star Michael Porter Jr. had thousands of dollars worth of items and cash stolen from his Indianapolis hotel room the night before he was set to play against the Pacers. Porter, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, filed the police report on Tuesday evening after flying into […]
wbiw.com
The Home & Holiday Expo kicks off THIS Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County
BEDFORD – In anticipation of the upcoming Home & Holiday Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5, and WBIW 1340, multiple vendors will be set up for the event on November 12th at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
wbiw.com
A new face will join the Mitchell Community School Board, as Krystal Shetler wins big Tuesday
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School board will have a new face, after Krystal Shetler came up with the most votes Tuesday, as she is set to join the board at the start of the new year. Shetler, who received 1,799 votes (36.80 percent), will be replacing Cynthia Brooking...
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
WANE-TV
DNR: Spring Mill Inn to close for major renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR says Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will close for major renovations beginning November 13, as announced in March. Officials say the park’s activity center, Gus Grissom Memorial, trails and other facilities are all still open for guests to enjoy. Reopening is expected in 2024.
Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15
Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon. The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
wbiw.com
15 New Conservation Officers graduate training
INDIANA – The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Fifteen new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Matt Landis, the 2020 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office to...
