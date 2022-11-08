ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Mega-Review: Midnights

The Billboard Hot 100 has been around in one form or another for more than 60 years. But last week, for the first time, all of the top ten spots were held by a single artist - Taylor Swift. To mark the release of Swift's history-making record, "Midnights," UGA journalism professor Lori Johnston had students in her criticism class write reviews of the album. What the students didn't know, at least until class, was that they were going to be asked to read part of their reviews for a recording. WUGA's Julianne Akers took each student's best line and remixed them into a mega-review of a mega-album. The opinions, as you'll hear, were mixed.
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Nicole To Impact North Georgia

(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

The Georgia Health Report: Making Sense of Insurance Providers

This week on the Georgia Health Report, as open enrollment for many health insurance plans continues, hosts Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News discuss the options available to most Americans. From private insurance to federal programs, they'll go back to the basics to help clarify this confusing, yet critical, topic.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

NGPG opens new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has launched a new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville, giving patients the ability to access care 24/7. A press release from NGPG said the new practice will offer faster service for patients, access to your doctor’s cell phone number and 24/7 access to a doctor. Providers will be able to spend more time with their patients due to the smaller patient pool.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast

ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters for November 11, 2022

Our panel breaks down Tuesday's election results and talks about what went as expected, what surprised them, and what's next in Georgia politics. Emory gynecologist Carrie Cwiak, talks to us about the state of reproductive rights in Georgia post-Roe. Rocky Raffle Midterm Recap. Clarke County Board of Elections Chair Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3

A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

CCSD cuts ribbon on new health center

The Augusta University-University of Georgia Medical Partnership marked another milestone in its collaboration with the Clarke County School District: a Thursday ribbon cutting marked the ceremonial opening of the Clarke Middle Health Center at Clarke Middle School in Athens. From the CCSD website…. Located on the campus of Clarke Middle...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Clark wins Georgia State House District 100 seat

Republican incumbent David Clark was victorious in his bid for reelection as the District 100 Georgia State House Representative in the 2022 midterm election. District 100 covers the area in northwest Gwinnett County and a small portion of eastern Forsyth County. Coverage stretches from Suwanee up to the Woodbridge area of Flowery Branch. Prior to 2020 redistricting, the 100th district house seat was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville. Under the redrawn district lines, the zone has expanded and shifted north. Dewey McClain was the previous District 100 representative and renewed his bid in the midterm, running for the District 109 seat.
GEORGIA STATE

