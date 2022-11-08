Read full article on original website
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Tickets Being Sold for a Fair Price
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against Mississippi State and Mike Leach's air raid offense, a cross-divisional opponent, this weekend in Starkville, MS. Georgia is listed as a 16.0-point favorite and tickets for this week 11 matchup are not only still available but at a fair ...
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football became the toughest team in college football: ‘It’s not built for everybody’
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How Georgia football became the toughest team in College football. ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Mega-Review: Midnights
The Billboard Hot 100 has been around in one form or another for more than 60 years. But last week, for the first time, all of the top ten spots were held by a single artist - Taylor Swift. To mark the release of Swift's history-making record, "Midnights," UGA journalism professor Lori Johnston had students in her criticism class write reviews of the album. What the students didn't know, at least until class, was that they were going to be asked to read part of their reviews for a recording. WUGA's Julianne Akers took each student's best line and remixed them into a mega-review of a mega-album. The opinions, as you'll hear, were mixed.
wrwh.com
Nicole To Impact North Georgia
(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
FOX Carolina
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
wuga.org
The Georgia Health Report: Making Sense of Insurance Providers
This week on the Georgia Health Report, as open enrollment for many health insurance plans continues, hosts Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News discuss the options available to most Americans. From private insurance to federal programs, they'll go back to the basics to help clarify this confusing, yet critical, topic.
accesswdun.com
NGPG opens new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has launched a new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville, giving patients the ability to access care 24/7. A press release from NGPG said the new practice will offer faster service for patients, access to your doctor’s cell phone number and 24/7 access to a doctor. Providers will be able to spend more time with their patients due to the smaller patient pool.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast
ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
Georgia's Lois Curtis, whose Supreme Court case secured disability rights, dies at 55
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The woman known as the "godmother of the disability rights movement in Georgia" and one of the plaintiffs in a landmark civil rights Supreme Court case has died. Georgia Council of Developmental Disabilities announced Thursday that artist Lois Curtis, of Clarkston, passed away last week. Curtis...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters for November 11, 2022
Our panel breaks down Tuesday's election results and talks about what went as expected, what surprised them, and what's next in Georgia politics. Emory gynecologist Carrie Cwiak, talks to us about the state of reproductive rights in Georgia post-Roe. Rocky Raffle Midterm Recap. Clarke County Board of Elections Chair Rocky...
This Christmas Town In Georgia Looks Like A Magical Hallmark Movie & You Can Visit For Free
Spending December in this Georgia "Christmas town" might make you feel like you stepped through a Television screen into a magical holiday movie on the Hallmark Channel. The charming town of Dahlonega, GA transforms into the most picturesque wonderland in November, and you can actually visit it for free. Nestled...
Monroe Local News
Piedmont Walton Hospital finalizes Community Health Needs Assessment, begins implementation
Monroe, Ga. (Nov. 7, 2022) – Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs), which is part of their regulatory responsibility as part of a not-for-profit health system, and will begin implementation on Nov. 15 of new strategies to improve the overall health of the communities they serve.
Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students
A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.
accesswdun.com
Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3
A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
CCSD cuts ribbon on new health center
The Augusta University-University of Georgia Medical Partnership marked another milestone in its collaboration with the Clarke County School District: a Thursday ribbon cutting marked the ceremonial opening of the Clarke Middle Health Center at Clarke Middle School in Athens. From the CCSD website…. Located on the campus of Clarke Middle...
accesswdun.com
Clark wins Georgia State House District 100 seat
Republican incumbent David Clark was victorious in his bid for reelection as the District 100 Georgia State House Representative in the 2022 midterm election. District 100 covers the area in northwest Gwinnett County and a small portion of eastern Forsyth County. Coverage stretches from Suwanee up to the Woodbridge area of Flowery Branch. Prior to 2020 redistricting, the 100th district house seat was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville. Under the redrawn district lines, the zone has expanded and shifted north. Dewey McClain was the previous District 100 representative and renewed his bid in the midterm, running for the District 109 seat.
