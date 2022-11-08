Read full article on original website
GOP says superior organization, not gerrymandering, is why they have near-supermajority in Wis. Legislature
RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.
Unsuccessful lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative
Originally published Nov. 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on...
Pennsylvania House Resolution would investigate expanding nuclear energy
(The Center Square) – Nuclear power remains a significant energy source in Pennsylvania, and one lawmaker wants to explore the possibilities of an expansion. Some skepticism remains, however, over cost-efficiency in such an expansion. House Resolution 238, sponsored by Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Hershey, would direct the Joint State Government...
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
Hilgert retained as state veterans affairs director
Governor-elect Jim Pillen chose Veterans Day to announce that he will retain John Hilgert as director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. "John has decades of experience working to improve the lives of veterans across the state of Nebraska," Pillen said Friday. "His experience and steady leadership will be...
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
Wilkes-Barre mayor defends budget, $10,000 raise to critic
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown defended his 2023 city budget proposal and the $10,000 raise he gave himself for next year after one person offered critical testimony at Thursday’s budget hearing. The $53.2 million spending plan includes nearly $1.1 million less revenue and spending than this year’s plan,...
North Carolina public safety officials brief lawmakers on agency split, communications system
(The Center Square) — North Carolina law enforcement and public safety officials presented an update to lawmakers on Thursday on a new Department of Adult Correction, issues at the Department of Public Safety and the rollout of a new interoperable communications system. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe...
Some Nebraska pharmacies cut out of new contract for military, veterans
Several Nebraska pharmacies are among nearly 15,000 nationwide shut out of a new contract with the company that administers pharmacy benefits for the Tricare program that serves active military members, veterans and their families. Local pharmacists and officials with state and national pharmacy organizations say the change could make it...
Mid-Shore Pro Bono recognizes top volunteer attorneys
EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono joined the Oct. 23-29 National Celebration of Pro Bono by recognizing its volunteer attorneys for their work providing access to legal representation for civil matters and the public good. Mid-Shore Pro Bono includes a growing network of more than 150 volunteer lawyers ensuring access to the legal system and providing free or reduced-fee legal services for those who need legal help on the Eastern Shore.
As hunting season begins in Ark. keep an eye out for our natural state friends
According to game and fish, drivers need to keep an eye out around dawn and dusk because of the increase in deer activity. The shortened days put rush hour during the peak time when deer are traveling. One way to increase safety is by slowing down, it gives you a...
