Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
SFGate
New this week: 'Spirited,' Pokémon, 'Nope' and 'Slumberland'
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In “Nope,” Jordan Peele has once again made a rarity in Hollywood: a wholly original film that was also a box-office hit. In his third film as writer-director, following “Get Out” and “Us," Peele extends his darkly unsettling oeuvre into science fiction. The film, arrives Friday on Peacock after a theatrical run this summer in theaters, is about a mysterious alien force that hovers in the clouds above a California ranch. The film reteams Peele with “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, whose character maintains a family horse wrangling business with his sister (Keke Palmer). In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr said “Nope” “offers a lot to chew on, which is more than most big summer spectacles can promise.”
SFGate
From Queer Activism to Squirrel Masks, Seville’s Diverse Andalusian Lineup
Andalusia boasts legendary locations, used for decades in productions from “Lawrence of Arabia” to “Game of Thrones.” Now it’s the turn of the filmmakers from the region to get attention. This year’s Seville European Film Festival ran an Andalusian Panorama. Its aim was to showcase the latest and best of Andalusian cinema. A reccy:
