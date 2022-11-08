ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas election: Glenn Hegar projected winner of Comptroller race

By Chantel Barnes
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Glenn Hegar was projected as the winner of Texas’ next top accountant after being challenged by Democrat Janet Dudding.

Texas comptroller, also known as the state’s chief financial officer, is tasked with appropriating, managing and reporting Texas’ multi-billion dollar budget. The agency monitors the economy and communicates with the state legislature in planning the budget.

The comptroller does not have the power to decide how Texas spends its money but can make recommendations to the legislature.

Both candidates have addressed important issues to Texas voters — property taxes, broadband expansion and the legalization of marijuana.

Hegar will serve a third term. Dudding is a certified public accountant from Bryan-College Station who is touting her experience as a governmental accountant.

