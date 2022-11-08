YOUR PHOTOS: November Blood Moon over Metro Atlanta

Did you see it?

The full moon appeared as a reddish hue between 5am and 7am this morning.

Eclipse totality began at 5:16am and ended at 6:41am.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the full moon moves into the shadow of Earth. It is at this point that the moon, Earth and sun are exactly or closely aligned.

As the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, the moon’s surface begins to darken and eventually a color shift occurs.

Why is it called a “Blood Moon”?

“Blood Moons” receive their nickname as the moon shifts from the more common white to a reddish hue.

But what is causing this color change?

As the moon moves into Earth’s shadow, the Earth blocks all sunlight from reaching the moon’s surface. The only light that is reaching the moon is light that has traveled through Earth’s atmosphere, which filters out all blue wavelengths and only allows reddish wavelengths to pass through.

As a result, only reddish light is able to travel from Earth to the moon -- which is then reflected back to Earth for us to see.

Below are your photos of the Blood Moon from around Metro Atlanta.

