Jail employee arrested and fired
A Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested and fired from the Sheriff’s Department for violating her oath of office, according to authorities. Karen Amaya was a detention officer at the Clarke County Jail. Amaya allegedly engaged in what the office of Sheriff John Q. Williams called an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate. Amaya turned herself in at the jail yesterday afternoon, and is charged with violating her oath of office, which carries a penalty if convicted of one to five years in prison.
Judge says Gingrich must testify in Fulton County election probe
Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
The Georgia Health Report: Hospitals’ Plan to Retain Staff: Childcare Facilities
Robin Whetstone is a local writer and storyteller who loves Athens, cats, and podcasts. She came to WUGA in 2018 to serve as our Operations Assistant, checking programs for broadcast and assisting the Operations Director with day-to-day scheduling and technical processes. She is now Senior Content Producer, and she reports for Athens News Matters, is the local host for All Things Considered and the Georgia Health Report.
Athens News Matters: Rocky Raffle Midterm follow-up
On the Wednesday after election day, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had nothing but words of praise for the people who pulled off Tuesday’s record-shattering election. “It takes people,” Raffensperger told reporters at the state capitol. “Lots of people, very hard working people to make it happen.”...
Athens News Matters for November 11, 2022
Our panel breaks down Tuesday's election results and talks about what went as expected, what surprised them, and what's next in Georgia politics. Emory gynecologist Carrie Cwiak, talks to us about the state of reproductive rights in Georgia post-Roe. Rocky Raffle Midterm Recap. Clarke County Board of Elections Chair Rocky...
Breaking down the midterms with Chris Dowd
On the morning after Georgia's midterm elections, Chris Dowd, editor and publisher of AthensPoliticsNerd.com stopped by the WUGA studios to help us break down last night’s election results. Transcript:. Martin Matheny: Chris, welcome, thanks for joining us this morning. Chris Dowd: Thank you, glad to be here. Matheny: Let's...
Athens News Matters: Mega-Review: Midnights
The Billboard Hot 100 has been around in one form or another for more than 60 years. But last week, for the first time, all of the top ten spots were held by a single artist - Taylor Swift. To mark the release of Swift's history-making record, "Midnights," UGA journalism professor Lori Johnston had students in her criticism class write reviews of the album. What the students didn't know, at least until class, was that they were going to be asked to read part of their reviews for a recording. WUGA's Julianne Akers took each student's best line and remixed them into a mega-review of a mega-album. The opinions, as you'll hear, were mixed.
UGA opens first NCAA Tournament since 2014
NCAA Tournament soccer returns to the University of Georgia tonight after an eight year drought. Last time the Bulldogs opened for the NCAA Tournament was against UCF in 2014, where UGA lost by a close 2-1. Tonight, UGA has a chance for redemption against Southern Conference regular season and tournament champion, Samford. This is the first home NCAA Tournament since 2007 and only the fourth in program history.
