The November edition of Patch Tuesday is upon us, and this time around, Microsoft says it has fixed half a dozen zero-day vulnerabilities that are being exploited in the wild. The most dangerous of the bunch are, obviously, the zero-days. Two are tracked as CVE-2022-41040 and CVE-2022-41082 and are being used in conjunction to allow threat actors to execute malicious code, remotely. These two were first spotted by Vietnamese researchers this September, when a cybercrime group was observed infecting Exchange servers. Apparently, the group using these flaws was based in China.

2 DAYS AGO