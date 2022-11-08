Read full article on original website
Crooks are pivoting to Nim to better hide their malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Minerva Labs have spotted a potentially dangerous malware (opens in new tab) strain written in a relatively new programming language called Nim. The team has warned that a growing number of threat actors are porting their malware to Nim to better hide their tools from antivirus solutions and cybersecurity teams.
Microsoft just released a whole host of security fixes, so patch now
The November edition of Patch Tuesday is upon us, and this time around, Microsoft says it has fixed half a dozen zero-day vulnerabilities that are being exploited in the wild. The most dangerous of the bunch are, obviously, the zero-days. Two are tracked as CVE-2022-41040 and CVE-2022-41082 and are being used in conjunction to allow threat actors to execute malicious code, remotely. These two were first spotted by Vietnamese researchers this September, when a cybercrime group was observed infecting Exchange servers. Apparently, the group using these flaws was based in China.
Thousands of websites hijacked for posioned Google SEO campaign
Cybercriminals have launched a major malicious SEO campaign with the goal of promoting obscure, low-quality Q&A sites, new research has found. A report from cybersecurity researchers Sucuri states that a unique piece of WordPress malware sits at the center of this campaign. According to the report, the campaign was first...
Windows 10 21H1 reaches end of service next month
All editions of Windows 10 21H1 are set to reach their end of service at the end of November 2022, Microsoft has confirmed. In an advisory, the company noted that its upcoming December 2022 security update, to be released on December 13, 2022, will be the last update available for Windows 10 21H1.
Microsoft Excel has unveiled an absolutely mind-blowing new feature
Your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets could soon be more dynamic than ever due to a potentially huge breakthrough by the company. A new Excel update will allow the spreadsheet software to insert images directly into a cell, making them part of a worksheet for the first time, as opposed to just floating on top of the sheet.
I am a Google Pixel owner and here are the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want
When I got my Google Pixel 7 from Google, I also got a Pixel Watch, and it’s one of the best smartwatches I’ve used. It’s stylish and slick, but unfortunately, it’s not the most reliable smartwatch. The battery could be better, and I don’t trust the step count. That’s why I’m looking at Black Friday smartwatch deals for a wearable to use with my newest Android phone.
Tufin Orchestration Suite review
Tufin Orchestration Suite is a multivendor-compatible tool with automation features to streamline the workflow and help improve network security. Although it can be slow at times, it's a solid choice for those who value creating in-depth reports and change management. With over 2.000 customers, the Israeli-founded company helps businesses simplify...
Intel finally unveils Xeon Max Sapphire Rapids, new data center GPU
Intel has finally unveiled its long-awaited Sapphire Rapids update to the Xeon CPU family, alongside the company’s new data center GPU. Both are now available in Max Series form, and will soon be installed in prominent supercomputers, such as the Argonne National Laboratory’s Aurora. “To ensure no [high...
Scammers are spoofing online refund portals to steal your data, FBI warns
An age-old customer support scam has gotten a new twist, the FBI is warning - although the goal remains the same - to steal people’s identities (opens in new tab), sensitive data, payment data and, ultimately, money. In a recent public service announcement, the bureau urged customers (mostly the...
Is the 'free' iPhone 14 Pro from Verizon on Black Friday really free?
The best Black Friday deals on phones, and often the best smartphone deal all year, will usually be an offer for a free phone when you sign a contract agreement with a mobile network like Verizon or T-Mobile. While you might save a few hundred on a phone from a major retailer, your mobile network provider has deals that can get you the best iPhones or the best Samsung phones for free. Of course, there’s a catch.
IronVest review
A new contender that promises a future-proofed approach to password and identity management – if it can deliver the goods. IronVest (opens in new tab) is a new name when it comes to password managers (opens in new tab) and personal security, but there’s plenty of cloud behind the title: the organization has recently closed a $23 million seed funding round and the popular Abine Blur product has migrated across to the IronVest banner.
Black Friday 2022 live: has it started today?
All the latest Black Friday news and deals on November 11. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Black Friday today. It isn't - Black Friday 2022 officially falls on November 25 - but given the sheer amount of Black Friday deals that have already launched, it certainly feels like it could be.
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?
If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
Do PS5 SSD read and write speeds really make a difference?
A PS5 SSD is one of the most essential PS5 accessories that you can get your hands on. This is because the PS5 features quite a limited amount of space. Once the essential operating software is taken into account, you’re looking at a total of 667GB down from the quoted 825GB on the box.
Kaspersky confirms it is pulling its VPN from Russia
Russian users will soon be unable to connect to the VPN service offered by Kaspersky. The Moscow-based company has announced it is set to halt the operations and sales of its Secure Connection VPN, assuring users that the process will be staged gradually to have as little impact as possible.
3 money saving tips for Xbox Series X
Whether you’ve freshly bought an Xbox Series X or the more budget-friendly Xbox Series S, neither of Microsoft’s flagship consoles are what we would call ‘cheap.’. If you’re new to the modern Xbox ecosystem, though, you’ll be thankful to know that Microsoft’s consoles are the most cost-effective around. Especially when it comes to the number of games, you can download and play per dollar. There’s a few other features on the console that’ll have your bank account breathing a sigh of relief.
Cloudflare loses appeal against piracy-blocking order in Italian court
Both the movie and the music industry are fighting hard against piracy lately. However, while in the past ISPs and the best VPN providers were their main target, DNS services have now been dragged into court on copyright infringement grounds. The popular provider Cloudflare has recently lost its appeal against...
Australia sluggish to embrace tech futures as cyberspace bites back – so what next?
Code-storage and management service GitHub has brought its annual GitHub Universe event in San Francisco to a close, having spent November 9-10 celebrating global developers and the past, present and future of all things software. With sessions, workshops and discussions both virtually and on-site, GitHub Universe sought to bring together some of the internet’s brightest minds – and in the process shed some unique light on the current state of software development.
The iPhone 14’s best emergency feature will finally launch this month
Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is finally coming to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro later this month (November 2022) – if you live in the US or Canada that is. Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model (including the larger iPhone 14 Plus and...
3-2-1 backup strategy, what is it?
Every user, business and organization that uses a computing device generates data, which needs to be stored. While storing data is not generally considered much of a challenge these days, as computers have a solid state or hard drive (opens in new tab) to write the data to, and the data, when requested, can then be read off of.
