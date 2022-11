High School Football: Queen City Senior Bowl rosters are announced.

Here are rosters for the Queen City Senior Bowl, a high school football all-star game for Charlotte-area players.

This year’s game will be played at Olympic High School on Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon.

General admission tickets are $10.

South Mecklenburg High coach Joe Evans will coach the West team. Hickory Ridge’s Jupiter Wilson will coach the East.

Queen City West Roster

QB Daylin Lee Shelby QB Justin Rocquemore Stuart Cramer RB Carmelo Bess Ashbrook RB Jawarn Howell Mooresville RB Sirr Stovall East Gaston TE Chase Wigginton Lake Norman TE Liam Groulx Providence Day OL Isaiah Eskridge Kings Mountain OL Tyson Moorer Providence Day OL Terrance Mackey Olympic OL Joshua Holl Providence Day OL Cayden Smith Hunter Huss OL Jayden Harris Hopewell OL Ola Olasimbo North Meck WR Michael Nesbit South Meck WR Sean Walker Jr. Chambers WR Jayden Hollar Providence Day WR Rykin Maxwell North Meck WR Caleb Barringer West Charlotte WR LJ Allen Burns DL Eliyt Nairne Olympic DL Zairion Jackson-Bass Chambers DL DaVonyae Pettis Crest DL Kenneth Odugba Forestview DL Ashton Miller Mountain Island DL AJ Richardson Kings Mountain LB Elijah Haynes Ashbrook LB Jordan Thompson Chambers LB Joshua Smith North Gaston LB Laden Ford West Charlotte LB Savalas Ray Berry LB Tadarrin Griffin Shelby DB Will Ross South Point DB Keyshawn Jackson Harding DB Brandon McCall-Webber Crest DB TJ McGill Chambers DB Justin Ross Hunter Huss DB Omari Sanders-Richardson West Meck K/P Diego Parks Harding LS Gilberto Lorenzana North Meck

Queen City East Roster