On Oct. 13, 2022, the Social Security Administration announced that the annual cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits in 2023 would be 8.7%. While on the surface it may seem like retirees are getting a huge raise, in reality, seniors may not feel much of a change. This is because the annual COLA is based on the current rate of inflation, as measured by the CPI-W. Since costs have risen so much in 2022, the added money the SSA will pay to recipients in 2023 will essentially keep their lifestyle more or less the same.

4 DAYS AGO