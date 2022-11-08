ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for November 2022

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be back on a normal schedule in November 2022 after two straight months of outliers. SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before, according to the Social Security Administration.
Business Insider

How much you should have in savings at every age

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Many experts recommend you have at...
AOL Corp

Social Security: How the COLA Has Changed Over the Years

On Oct. 13, 2022, the Social Security Administration announced that the annual cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits in 2023 would be 8.7%. While on the surface it may seem like retirees are getting a huge raise, in reality, seniors may not feel much of a change. This is because the annual COLA is based on the current rate of inflation, as measured by the CPI-W. Since costs have risen so much in 2022, the added money the SSA will pay to recipients in 2023 will essentially keep their lifestyle more or less the same.
BBC

Cost of living: Second energy payment welcomed by Cardiff residents

Cost of living payments will "cushion the blow" as bills continue to rise residents have said. Millions of people across the UK will start to receive their £324 second instalment aimed at people receiving tax credits. A first grant of £326 was paid earlier in the year. Although...

Comments / 0

Community Policy