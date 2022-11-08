ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened Tuesday? Here’s your 2022 Minnesota Midterm Elections recap.

Immigrant candidates and people of color made history in a wide range of political offices in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8.

Sahan Journal tracked the results for state executive, congressional, and legislative offices. We also reported the results of several county and city offices.

Below is our blog from election night. Take a look at the 2022 election news and results, including highlights from victory parties and quotes from winning candidates.

